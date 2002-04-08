Latest High-Profile Sporting Event to Showcase Vislink’s Premium-Quality,

Low-Latency Mobile Video Connectivity

Mt. Olive, NJ, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink ( VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, is pleased to announce its 5G wireless camera technology has been featured in an innovative 5G private network trial taking place during the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Vislink is participating in the trial with BT Media and Broadcast and the BBC, who are trialling the standalone 5G private network for broadcast coverage of the Commonwealth Games. This represents the first time the cutting-edge technology has been deployed anywhere in Europe for an event on this scale. Vislink is providing its reliable, premium-quality, low latency mobile video connectivity technology for use during the trial.

By using Vislink Mobile Viewpoint UltraLink-Air 5G cellular encoders to enable wireless camera connectivity, camera operators can roam freely within the network area during the event, as opposed to relying on broadcast cameras that connect to the outside broadcast solely using radio (RF) signals that rely on proprietary equipment. This enables the delivery of smooth, uninterrupted video feeds, and the ability to interface directly into IP-based content delivery networks utilizing 5G internet connectivity.

Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink said, “We are grateful for our participation in the Commonwealth Games 5G network trial. This is another in a series of marquee sporting events that showcases the advantages of our public and private 5G wireless camera solutions. These include the ability to leverage a low-latency, uncontended network that enables a robust and reliable transmission platform for video capture, while serving viewing audiences an immersive experience that brings them right into the heart of the action.”

He continued, “In addition, by providing a 5G camera solution, the Vislink system allows tighter integration into an all-IP remote production environment, and that simplifies video networks, reduces costs and creates streamlined, flexible processes for broadcast professionals.”

The Commonwealth Games network trial follows an event in May where Vislink innovations were on display at the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Saracens and the Northampton Saints at StoneX Stadium in London. At that event, Vislink proudly supported a BT-led project to highlight the potential for 5G in broadcast contributions, which centred on the connection of the matchday cameras to a standalone private 5G network.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8. Over 5,000 athletes from 72 nations are competing in 19 different sports as England hosts the event for the third time in its history.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

