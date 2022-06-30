GuruFocus hosts a contest every quarter in which people guess the stocks they think Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) might have bought.

The second-quarter contest begins today. To participate, pick THREE stocks you think he purchased between April 1 and June 30, 2022.

Yes, the contest does include stocks his two portfolio managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, may also have purchased. It does NOT include, however, the share repurchases of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial). It also exempts the additions to the Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY, Financial) and HP Inc. ( HPQ, Financial) stakes as those transactions were previously disclosed.

Those who guess correctly will win a signed copy of GuruFocus founder Charlie Tian’s highly rated book, “Invest Like a Guru.”

Berkshire Hathaway will release Buffett’s portfolio of second-quarter buys and sells on or around Aug. 15. We’ll announce the winner(s) shortly after that.

For the first quarter of 2022, Berkshire disclosed new positions in Occidental Petroleum, HP, Citigroup Inc. ( C, Financial), Parmount Global ( PARA, Financial), Celanese Corp. ( CE, Financial), McKesson Corp. ( MCK, Financial), Markel Corp. ( MKL, Financial) and Ally Financial Inc. ( ALLY, Financial). It also boosted its holdings of Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), Chevron Corp. ( CVX, Financial) and Activision Blizzard Inc. ( ATVI, Financial), among others.

On the sell side, the conglomerate pared back Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ, Financial) and STORE Capital Corp. ( STOR, Financial), along with two other existing investments, and sold out of AbbVie Inc. ( ABBV, Financial), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. ( BMY, Financial) and Wells Fargo & Co. ( WFC, Financial).

For more inspiration, see Buffett's portfolio here.

