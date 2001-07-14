Applied+DNA+Sciences%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the “Company”), a leader in polymerase chain reaction ("PCR")-based technologies, today announced that Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO, and Beth Jantzen, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide financial results and corporate updates for the fiscal third quarter of 2022.

To access the conference call:

U.S. callers should dial 1-844-887-9402, and international callers should dial +1-412-317-6798 approximately five minutes before the call begins.

Participants should ask to be connected to the Applied DNA Earnings Conference Call.

The conference call and accompanying presentation slides will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “News & Events” section of the Applied DNA website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.adnas.com%2F. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA"). Using the polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in three primary business markets: (i) the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics; (ii) the detection of DNA in molecular diagnostics testing services; and (iii) the manufacture and detection of DNA for industrial supply chain security services.

Visit adnas.com for more information.

The Company's common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol 'APDN,' and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under the ticker symbol 'APPDW.'

