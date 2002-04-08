Brooklyn, NY, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. ( CETX, CETXP), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, will hold a conference call on Friday August 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.



Cemtrex Chief Executive Officer Saagar Govil and Chief Financial Officer Paul Wyckoff will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Monday August 15, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 2:00 p.m. Pacific time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-826-3033 International dial-in number: 1-412-317-5185 Conference ID: 10170222

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1563547&tp_key=b5b432ffa7 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.cemtrex.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through August 29, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 10170222

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. ( CETX, Financial) is a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in a wide range of sectors, including consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security & surveillance systems. www.cemtrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of an offering, gross proceeds from an offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.



