VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced its payment and subscription management solution, VIZIO Account, which provides a seamless way for millions of VIZIO Smart TV users to subscribe to their favorite streaming services and take advantage of special offers - all in one place.

Following a one-time log-in, users can easily subscribe to new services and consolidate those subscriptions - spending less time managing logins and more time enjoying endless entertainment.

VIZIO SmartCast TV owners can easily enter profile and payment information into a secure platform to create a VIZIO Account. Features include:

A single place to subscribe, track payments, and manage streaming services integrated with VIZIO Account

Easy account maintenance for all VIZIO TVs connected to VIZIO account

Convenient account management through the VIZIO Mobile App

Automatic TV registration

Easier tech support check-in with TV registration

Access to special sales and offers

Email notifications for new features and products

With VIZIO Account, today users can sign up directly for streaming services including Discovery+, STARZ and many more apps coming this Fall. VIZIO Account users can also enjoy easy sign-up for streaming apps across popular genres including music, kids and family, interests, and lifestyle and more.

“The launch of VIZIO Account lays an important foundation for streamlining payment and subscriptions on our platform,” said Mike O’Donnell, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer at VIZIO. “VIZIO Account will provide consumers with more choice and greater control over their entertainment investments while giving our partners a dynamic marketplace for delivering offers.”

VIZIO Account is available on the vast majority of VIZIO SmartCast TVs.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

