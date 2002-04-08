TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (: MUX) (TSX: MUX) invites you to join our conference call on Thursday, August 11th, 2022, from 11:00 am EDT, where management will discuss our Q2 2022 financial results and project developments and follow with a question-and-answer session. Questions can be asked directly by participants over the phone during the webcast.



The webcast will be archived on McEwen Mining's website at https://www.mcewenmining.com/media following the call.









Thursday

August 11th, 2022

at 11:00 am EDT















Webcast URL:







https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/976450200















Call into the conference over the phone:











Please register here:

https://conferencingportals.com/event/ZSafhHZi



Participants who cannot access the internet can dial-in using the numbers below:



Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 330-2398

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (240) 789-2709

Conference ID: 67121









ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas with operating mines in Nevada, Canada and Argentina. It also has a large exposure to copper through its McEwen Copper subsidiary, owner of the Los Azules copper deposit in Argentina.