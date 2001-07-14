Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the Enduro%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+2 ultraperformance multisport GPS smartwatch. Purpose built for endurance athletes, the rugged yet lightweight Enduro 2 includes built-in TopoActive maps with multicontinent coverage, a superbright LED flashlight and Garmin’s exclusive SatIQ™ technology to help optimize battery performance. What’s more, enhanced solar harvesting provides up to 46 days in smartwatch mode and up to 150 hours in GPS mode1 to outlast the longest ultra race or greatest adventure.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005012/en/

Enduro 2 (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ultraperformance athletes know what commitment means, and Enduro 2 is a trusted tool that can aid and enhance the training and recovery process,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Now with built-in mapping, music, Garmin best-in-class battery life and growing list of performance features, Enduro 2 is a must-have for any endurance athlete.”

Built for the extremes

Crafted with premium materials for ultimate durability and comfort, Enduro 2 includes a lightweight and sophisticated titanium bezel and rear case, 1.4” Power Sapphire™ lens, Ultrafit nylon band for a secure and comfortable fit, and a new touchscreen interface that complements Garmin’s traditional button controls. During the day, Enduro 2 harnesses the sun’s energy to provide battery life of up to 150 hours in GPS mode and up to 46 days in smartwatch mode. Endurance athletes can keep trailblazing with confidence long after the sun sets thanks to a new dimmable LED flashlight. Enduro 2 contains Garmin’s brightest flashlight to date. Twice as bright as fēnix 7X’s flashlight, it provides an optional strobe mode to match a runner’s cadence or a red safety light mode that allows users to see and be seen.

Enduring features

With enhanced solar charging capabilities, Enduro 2’s battery life lasts up to 40% longer than its predecessor. Built to outlast the longest ultra race, Enduro 2 includes Garmin’s renowned navigation capability, preloaded TopoActive+and+ski+maps, and Multi-band GNSS with SatIQ™ technology secures superior positioning accuracy in any environment while optimizing battery life. Enduro 2’s built-in Wi-Fi® connectivity makes it easy for users to load software and update maps without using a computer.

Training features

NextFork™ map guide shows the distance to the next trail intersection, as well as the name of the upcoming trail, so users have increased awareness of their current location.

map guide shows the distance to the next trail intersection, as well as the name of the upcoming trail, so users have increased awareness of their current location. Grade-adjusted pace helps runners pace themselves over varying terrain by displaying what an equivalent running pace would be on flat ground, allowing users to adjust their pace and maintain stamina throughout a race.

helps runners pace themselves over varying terrain by displaying what an equivalent running pace would be on flat ground, allowing users to adjust their pace and maintain stamina throughout a race. Visual race predictor provides a pacing estimate for upcoming runs based on running history and overall fitness level. This trend data shows how training is having an impact over time so users can close in on that next PR.

provides a pacing estimate for upcoming runs based on running history and overall fitness level. This trend data shows how training is having an impact over time so users can close in on that next PR. Automatic rest timer logs breaks during ultrarunning races to keep track of the time spent moving or at aid stations, so users don’t need to worry about pausing their run.

logs breaks during ultrarunning races to keep track of the time spent moving or at aid stations, so users don’t need to worry about pausing their run. ARWS-approved adventure racing activity profile tracks heart rate, elevation, segment times and other metrics when the race is on and saves the data for post-race viewing in accordance with adventure race rules. A summary screen even helps verify a user’s finish time with the race committee.

Know your body better

The new Health Snapshot™ feature will record and generate a report of key stats, including heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox, respiration and stress2. Advanced features include Body Battery™, Fitness Age and sleep monitoring with sleep score—plus a variety of built-in indoor and GPS sports apps such as mountain biking, swimming, hiking, running, golf, yoga and surfing. Enduro 2 leverages these health metrics in performance features like recovery advisor and daily suggested workouts to provide users with the tools to help them perform their best.

Stay Connected

While in between activities, users can take advantage of Garmin+Pay™ contactless payments3 and receive smart notifications for calls, texts, calendar reminders, social media updates, breaking news stories and more when paired with a compatible Android™ or Apple® smartphone. When paired with a smartphone, Enduro 2 can send a message with a user's live location to their contacts manually—or automatically during select outdoor activities—with built-in incident detection4.

Enduro 2 is available now with a suggested retail price of $1099.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products and services that enhance experiences and provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com%2Fblog.

1 Solar charging, assuming all-day wear with 3 hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions 2 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox not available in all countries. 3 View+current+supported+country%2C+payment+network+and+issuing+bank+information 4 When paired with a compatible+smartphone. For safety and tracking features requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com%2Fsafety

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and Enduro, Garmin Pay, Health Snapshot, NextFork, Power Sapphire and SatIQ are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Apple is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.garmin.com%2FaboutGarmin%2FinvRelations%2FfinReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005012/en/