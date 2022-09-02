Nominations for the IT+Pro+Day 2022 Awards are now open online at ITProDay.org. Created by SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, the annual IT Pro Day holiday honors and recognizes the critical but often unseen work IT pros do to keep our computer networks operating.

Though computer systems have become necessary for every modern organization to function, the IT teams who ensure email, websites, and applications run smoothly can often be overlooked (of course, until there’s a problem!). As companies embrace new cloud and artificial intelligence technologies as part of their digital transformation strategies, our dependency on IT teams and roles has become more significant. At the same time, workplace trends like remote work have become the norm.

“The job of an IT pro has gotten extremely difficult, but most of their colleagues in non-tech roles have no idea,” said Head Geek Chrystal Taylor. “IT Pro Day was created to honor the critical work IT teams do every day to ensure you can do your job. There are national days recognizing administrative professionals, zookeepers, thermal engineers, interns, and more—so it’s only natural to honor the people who make it possible for the rest of the organization to function.”

IT Pro Day is celebrated on the third Tuesday of each September and was established in 2015 to honor the IT pros who keep our computer networks running. The annual awards program recognizes technology professionals—at any level—who have demonstrated excellence in their profession. Nominations for the IT Pro Day Awards are open to IT professionals around the world and across several categories:

Rookie of the Year: We all start somewhere—and we want to pay special attention to the rising stars of IT. This award recognizes an IT pro new to the profession making an immediate impact, whether by developing new skills (technical or otherwise), contributing to the success of a challenging project, or driving measurable results for the business.

Rockstar of the Year: This award honors an IT pro or team who has gone above and beyond the typical IT call of duty. They may have managed/executed on a shoestring budget, took on a challenging request or led a project that generated tangible business results, picked up extra shifts in response to strained staffing resources during the height of the pandemic, or committed their free time to upskilling to have a transformational impact on their organization.

IT Mentor of the Year: This award recognizes a seasoned IT pro who has supported and empowered others to be successful by sharing their experience with their team(s). This person regularly leads by example, helps foster growth and development, and has shown sustained commitment to the advancement of their organization through technology.

Trailblazer: What makes IT so crucial to modern organizations is the transformative impact new, innovative strategies and technologies can deliver. This award recognizes an individual or team who has experimented with or implemented something new and out of their comfort zone. Did this person conceptualize the rollout of a DevOps approach, test automation, or begin exploring the role of data-driven operations in the data center? Highlight why their work qualifies as “unprecedented” and its potential measurable outcomes.

Everyone is encouraged to nominate their peers, colleagues, and friends in the industry for the IT Pro Day Awards between now and September 2, 2022. The IT Pro Day Awards winners will be announced on September 20. Please visit ITProDay.org to learn more.

Additional Resources

Connect with SolarWinds

#SWIcorporate (execs, awards, etc.)

#SWIevents (events)

Additional tags for SEO, social, etc.

#SWI

#SWIresearch

#SWIitsm

#SWIappman

#SWIsecurity

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2022 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005022/en/