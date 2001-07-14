AllModern, the destination for every style of modern for the home, today announced the launch of AllModern+x+Jason+Wu, a limited edition collection designed by global fashion talent Jason Wu. The collection features signature rugs, throws, and pillows, available exclusively online at AllModern.com and at the AllModern retail store+in+Lynnfield%2C+Mass beginning August 9.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005846/en/

AllModern and Jason Wu Collaborate on Limited Edition Collection (Photo: Business Wire)

“At AllModern, we believe good design should be the standard for all, not a luxury for the few. Jason Wu exudes this shared belief in everything he designs, and it made for such a natural, dynamic collaboration to bring this collection to the AllModern customer,” Head of AllModern, Reena Person, says of the partnership. “Jason is a brilliant designer who brings a fresh interpretation to modern that’s versatile, accessible, and aspirational all at once. We can’t wait for our customers to bring these special pieces into their homes and enjoy living with them day in and day out.”

Jason Wu’s limited edition designs draw from timeless modern styles, integrating mid-century modern and Scandinavian influences. Envisioned to fit into diverse modern home decor schemes, the pieces integrate geometric forms, abstract patterns, stripes, and tonal textures.

Collection Highlights:

The collection is inspired by architecture, mid-century design simplicity and modern artists Josef Albers and Mark Rothko.

Features earthy colors found both in nature and mid-century art.

Rugs are hand-tufted from 100% wool, offered in a range of sizes to work with any space.

Complementary pillows + throws help round out the collection, offered in a variety of colorways for easy mixing and matching throughout your home.

“I went in with a very specific point of view: something elevated and textural, that can fit in many different types of homes. I really believe good design is all about intention and how well the details are considered,” Wu says of this special collection. “[Design] doesn’t have to be a luxury. Over the last 10 years of my career I’ve wanted to think bigger, to think about how I can let more people be a part of the Jason Wu world and I’m excited to partner with AllModern to bring my designs into more homes.”

As with all items found at AllModern, these limited edition Jason Wu pieces will be available to ship fast and for free for orders over $35. To learn more about AllModern and to shop the limited edition collection and the full catalog head to AllModern.com.

About Jason Wu

Jason Wu is a leading global design talent based in New York City. Through merging classic American sportswear elements with a refined couture sensibility, he has created an internationally recognized brand in just 10 years. Since debuting his Ready-to-Wear collection in 2007, Jason has been dedicated to making clothes that are beautifully crafted from the inside out. With a focus on exquisite quality and traditional craftsmanship, much of Wu's collection is manufactured in New York using custom developed fabrics from the finest mills in France and Italy.

About AllModern

At AllModern, we believe good design should be the standard for all, not a luxury for the few. As the destination for every style of modern, we’re changing the landscape of modern furniture with purposefully designed pieces made to evolve with you through moves and milestones - all delivered fast + free. Everything we do, from product design to delivery, is considered + easy - just the way it should be. Headquartered in Boston, MA, AllModern is part of the Wayfair Inc. ( NYSE:W, Financial) brand portfolio. www.allmodern.com

