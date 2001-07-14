Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, announced the release of a new hero campaign, “Team Up.” The new set of ads are a first for the company, as it targets much of its marketing and advertising to focus on mid to large sized businesses. The new business-to-business (B2B) approach comes as a result of an increasing number of companies flexing their in-house talent with freelance talent to increase adaptability, productivity and manage scalability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005197/en/

Fiverr's "Team Up" campaign is a new set of ads that highlight how businesses can benefit from incorporating freelance talent into their workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to a recent survey by Deloitte+and+MIT+Sloane+Business+Management+Review, 74 percent of business leaders believe that effective management of “external workers” - including freelancers, contractors, etc. - is critical to an organization's success. Furthermore, 93 percent of managers view some “external workers” as part of their organization’s workforce - however, only 30% agree their organization is sufficiently prepared to manage a workforce that will rely on more external contributors.

“Freelancers have always been flexible and adaptable by nature, which makes them well positioned to be an essential solution for businesses grappling with an ever-changing workforce,” said Gali Arnon, Chief Marketing Officer at Fiverr. “Fiverr is already the leader in helping companies access freelance talent, and this new campaign shines a light on new and innovative ways to integrate that talent into teams and larger workforces. Our Talent Cloud solution provides on-demand access for companies to expand their teams at scale. We’re excited for this expansion of our target audience - to include larger businesses - and to see how these companies take advantage of this growing freelance workforce, especially during times of economic uncertainty.”

The “Team Up” hero video leads viewers into an office setting where employees are celebrating a farewell party for Marco, who turns out to be a remote freelancer on Fiverr and not an in-office employee. The concept and creative for “Team Up” was developed in-house from Fiverr’s creative team, a company-first compared to its previous brand campaigns, with additional assets provided by Fiverr talent.

“With this new campaign, we were able to draw on our own rich pool of in-house talent, from creative and art direction, visual design, motion design, and copywriters,” said Nadav Barkan, Vice President of Design at Fiverr. “The outcome was incredible, and similarly with our previous campaigns, we were able to leverage talent from the Fiverr platform for a variety of services, including voiceover artists, translators, and storyboard artists.”

In addition to the 60-second hero ad, the spot will also be repurposed for performance and acquisition campaigns, as well as other short form videos highlighting the wide-ranging skilled talent for hire on Fiverr. The campaign will also be localized for the U.K, Australia, Germany, France and Spain.

To see the full ad and learn more about Fiverr’s “Team Up” campaign, click here.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 550 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture. Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

