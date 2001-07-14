Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, launched a new native integration as part of the Verint Cloud Platform for Zoom Meetings and Zoom Phone interactions with Verint Engagement Data Management (EDM) ‒ a unique, open solution to help build a multi-source data hub for customer interaction and experience data that is recorded or captured from any system, channel or communication mode.

For the fast-growing community of businesses relying on Zoom Phone and Zoom Meetings for their unified communications, this new integration will provide a quick and straightforward way of consolidating recorded Zoom interactions with customer interaction and feedback data from other sources. Verint EDM will store and harmonize this data alongside interaction and experience data from other corporate systems, increasing the efficiency and decreasing the expense of separately transforming and combining from diverse data silos. Verint EDM also gives organizations additional depth and enrichment to understand customer engagement and generates intelligence to manage compliance and more effectively improve business operations.

Ventana Research analysts agree that organizations face challenges making their interaction data useful. According to a recent research note, The+Science+of+Managing+Interaction+Data, older models have been focused on contact center voice interactions, while today many interactions also incorporate digital channels. While contact centers provide a partial view of customer relationships, a data hub collects context surrounding interactions and customer experience that helps make them more actionable. The report goes on to state that interaction data has the potential to bridge the gap between demand and resources.

“Verint’s native EDM integration with the Zoom platform means that Verint customers can instantly include recorded data into their analysis of customer engagements,” says Verint’s David Singer, vice president, go-to-market strategy. “All of that data ultimately contributes to an organization’s approach to total quality by creating a more comprehensive understanding of customer interactions across all engagement channels in order to make more effective business decisions and ensure compliance.”

About Verint

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

