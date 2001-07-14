Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) today announced that Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Schroeder, chief financial officer, will host a virtual retail shareholder investor event at 11 a.m. ET, Aug. 24. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.riteaid.com.

“We look forward to engaging with our retail shareholders in this new event customized for their specific interests and questions,” Donigan said. “We are committed to continuing to enhance our dialogue on our growth strategy with this important audience.”

This event is intended for retail shareholders, but all stakeholders are welcome. The format of the event will include brief opening remarks by Donigan, followed by a question-and-answer session. Shareholders are encouraged to submit questions in advance via email to [email protected]. The event is scheduled to last between 30-40 minutes.

The webcast replay of the call will also be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.riteaid.com starting at noon ET, Aug. 25. The playback will be available for a minimum of six months following the event.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid’s pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,400 pharmacists and operates more than 2,350 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005662/en/