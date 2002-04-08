Motorola Q14 AXE5400 WiFi 6E Mesh System Supports 6 GHz Band Connections for an Ultra-fast Home Networking Experience

MANCHESTER, NH, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Minim, Inc. ( MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the Motorola brand, today announced the launch of the Motorola Q14, the first WiFi 6E addition to its portfolio. The Motorola Q14 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System delivers the fastest mesh experience to-date with support for network speeds up to 5.4 Gbps and access to a new 6 GHz band for the latest high-performance WiFi 6E-enabled devices. The powerful new mesh system comes bundled with the motosync app, powered by Minim, for easy setup, parental controls and cybersecurity at no additional cost. The Motorola Q14 is currently available on MotorolaNetwork.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com, and will be available at Best Buy in the coming weeks.



The Next Generation of Motorola Mesh

The Motorola Q14 is the first-ever WiFi 6E mesh system in the Motorola intelligent networking products portfolio. The mesh system supports the fastest home Internet plans currently available with a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port enabling true multi-gigabit speed when combined with a best-in-class Motorola cable modem, such as the Motorola MB8611. With next-generation WiFi 6 technology, the Motorola Q14 enables access to the new 6 GHz band for WiFi 6E devices, freeing up the 2.4 & 5 GHz bands for lower latency and faster speeds on all your devices. Available in two configurations, the 2-pack offers wireless coverage up to 3,500 square feet and the 3-pack covers up to 5,000 square feet.

Sporting a cutting-edge modern design, the updated Motorola Q14 is wrapped in a luxe mesh fabric that elevates any space. Crafted with the home in mind, the Motorola Q14 can be proudly displayed as a design element or blend seamlessly into the background. The design-forward Motorola Q14 allows users to move networking hardware out from the closet and into their homes as a piece of decor for the home.

The system is backed by a two-year warranty and offers free support in addition to effortless setup through the intuitive motosync app. Users can enjoy total control over their network, from setting parental controls to managing guest networks, running speed tests, or tracking data usage. Peace of mind comes standard with cybersecurity features including auto firmware upgrades, malware scans, new device alerts and ad blocking.

“Since the beginning, Minim’s has always been focused on helping everyone do more and live better through connectivity,” said Minim Chief Executive Officer Gray Chynoweth. “The recent advent of WiFi 6E demonstrates how quickly WiFi continues to change, and the Motorola Q14 is a proof point of our team’s dedication to providing our customers with the intelligent networking devices needed to harness the Internet of now.”

Availability and Pricing

The Motorola Q14 WiFi 6E mesh system retails at $429.99 for a 2-pack and $649.99 for a 3-pack on MotorolaNetwork.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com and will be available at Best Buy in the coming weeks. To learn more about the company’s full portfolio of mesh networking devices, please visit MotorolaNetwork.com/collections/mesh-wifi-routers.

About Minim

Minim, Inc., ( MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Media Contact:

Scott Harvin at (843)693-0298 or [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or [email protected]

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the acquisition by merger of Zoom Connectivity, Inc.; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential supply interruptions from manufacturing the company’s products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

Attachment