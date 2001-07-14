Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI, Financial), the global investment bank, announced today that Luiz Greca has joined the firm’s Healthcare Group as a Managing Director to lead the firm’s Healthcare IT (HCIT) practice in the U.S. He is based in the Miami office.

Mr. Greca joins from William Blair & Company, where he spent nearly a decade advising clients on M&A, corporate divestitures, and capital-raising transactions across the HCIT sector. Prior experience also includes roles at Bank of America in London and as an attorney.

“We are delighted that Luiz has joined us to lead our HCIT practice in the United States, particularly at a time when HCIT is among the most active segments of the healthcare M&A market. Luiz’s deep insights, expertise, and outstanding track record of success in delivering optimal solutions to his HCIT clients represent an excellent fit with our culture and our steadfast dedication to client service,” said Mark Francis, Global Head of Houlihan Lokey’s Healthcare Group.

"It is more important than ever to possess the deep domain expertise our clients require to navigate the challenges and opportunities in today’s market. Partnering Luiz with Frankfurt-based Raiko Stelten on our global HCIT coverage efforts will ensure a close collaboration between our market-leading industry groups to successfully deliver that domain expertise, along with the best advice and execution possible," said Phil Adams, Head of Global Technology at Houlihan Lokey.

Mr. Greca holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a J.D. from the Universidade Federal do Paraná in Brazil.

With 70 financial professionals in eight offices, Houlihan Lokey’s Healthcare Group has earned a reputation for providing superior service and achieving outstanding results in M&A advisory, capital raising, restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. In 2021, the firm was ranked as the No. 1 global investment banking advisor for healthcare M&A transactions under $1 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Houlihan Lokey’s Technology Group is among the largest of its kind in financial services, with more than 200 financial professionals based in 14 offices around the world. In 2021, the firm was ranked as the No. 1 global investment banking advisor for all global technology transactions, according to Refinitiv, with 124 deals.

About Houlihan Lokey

