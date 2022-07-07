IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce that it has successfully developed high quality, low carbon titanium mineral enrichment technologies, having upgraded ilmenite titanium minerals from the Titan Project in Tennessee into a high-grade titanium synthetic rutile product.

IperionX Titan Project ilmenite (LHS) prior to conversion to low carbon, high grade synthetic rutile (RHS) (Photo: Business Wire)

High grade titanium dioxide (+80% TiO 2 ) feedstocks include natural rutile, synthetic rutile and titanium slag, and are primarily used in creating inputs for titanium metal in the form of titanium tetrachloride and paint and pigments in the form of purified TiO 2 .

Natural rutile is a mineral with TiO 2 content of 92%-95%, while synthetic rutile and titanium slag are upgraded high grade TiO 2 feedstocks produced from ilmenite, with a TiO 2 content of 88%-95% and ~80% respectively. Given their relative scarcity and value in use, high grade TiO 2 feedstocks are higher priced products than the more commonly found lower grade ilmenite.

Importantly, the global supply of natural rutile is in significant decline, with other high grade titanium feedstocks including synthetic rutile and titanium slag expected to fill the widening supply gap. Synthetic rutile commands a price 4-5x that of ilmenite, which has a typical TiO 2 content of 45%-65%. Long term price forecasts for synthetic rutile are ~$1,000-$1,200 per ton, compared to ilmenite with a long-term price forecast of ~$200-$300 per ton. This price multiple allows for the potential to significantly increase the value of the Titan Project resource base through upgrading of ilmenite to low carbon synthetic rutile.

The majority of global synthetic rutile production occurs in Western Australia by the world’s largest titanium mineral companies, Iluka and Tronox, via processes based upon the Becher Process. The Becher Process consists of roasting low-grade ilmenite using coal in a rotary kiln at temperatures of more than 1,100°C to convert the iron oxide in the ilmenite to metallic iron, and then ‘rusting’ the kiln product in an aerated salt solution to remove most of the metallic iron.

Titanium slag is a widely adopted method to produce high grade titanium feedstocks, which occurs via open arc AC or DC smelting of ilmenite with electricity, using a carbon reactant in the form of coal, to produce titanium slag and pig iron products.

Scope 1 & 2 emissions associated with current production of synthetic rutile and titanium slag are significant, estimated at approximately 3.3 tons and 2.0 tons of CO 2 equivalent per ton of product1. In contrast, IperionX’s synthetic rutile process does not use coal as a reductant, and when combined with renewably sourced electricity has the potential to result in very low to net-zero carbon emissions.

IperionX’s synthetic rutile product has been evaluated by customers in the paint and pigment industry and confirmed as a potential high-quality feedstock likely to attract a significant price premium to ilmenite, with the potential to also be a superior and more sustainable product to other titanium feedstocks, including titanium slag.

The development of IperionX’s low carbon synthetic rutile is the product of exhaustive R&D by Dr. Zak Fang and his team at the University of Utah, which originated around development of purification methods for titanium feedstocks for use in HAMR titanium metal production. Over the last 12 months, Dr. Fang, his team, and IperionX’s R&D division have worked closely together to adapt the titanium purification methods to produce a low carbon, stand-alone synthetic rutile product.

Provisional patent applications have been filed for this low carbon synthetic rutile process technology, adding to IperionX’s valuable intellectual property portfolio. IperionX is also progressing R&D on its patented low carbon upgrading and enrichment technologies for very high-grade products with >99% TiO 2 . The global TiO 2 market is over US$18 billion per annum, with chemical properties that allow for a wide range of applications from paint and pigments, to photocatalysts, pharmaceuticals and lithium anode materials for batteries.

IperionX intends to commercialize this low carbon synthetic rutile product and has commenced feasibility studies for a synthetic rutile production pilot plant at the Titan Project in Tennessee.

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, IperionX’s Managing Director and CEO said: “We are delighted that Dr. Fang’s research and development, in collaboration with IperionX’s engineers, has successfully delivered an innovative process technology to produce a high quality, low carbon synthetic rutile product. This patented technology has the potential to significantly enhance the value of the Titan project by manufacturing a low carbon, high grade titanium feedstock for a market that is increasingly demanding a low carbon supply chain.”

Commenting on the development of synthetic rutile, Dr. Zak Fang said: “It is exciting to see titanium feedstock purification methods developed at the University of Utah for use in HAMR titanium metal production have the potential to be adapted to produce a low carbon synthetic rutile product. We look forward to the commercialization of this technology as well as continued work on further titanium mineral purification technologies for high value products containing >99% TiO 2 .”

1Source: Sovereign Metals, July 7, 2022 (link)

