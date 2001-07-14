New+Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, today announced it has joined the Atlassian+Platform+Partner+Program as part of the Atlassian Open DevOps solution that integrates Jira Software with popular DevOps tools. New Relic has integrated errors inbox with Jira Software to empower developers to easily access and set up full stack error tracking and software performance monitoring from inside Jira Software, Atlassian’s issue and project management tool. With this integration, developers can create Jira Software issues directly within errors inbox, the New Relic platform functionality for error tracking. This announcement coincides with the launch of the Jira Software toolchain page, which helps developer teams to discover and install DevOps tools to improve DevOps practices across their software development lifecycle.

“As applications grow more complex, developers need a system in place to proactively fix errors before the customer experience is impacted,” said Peter Pezaris, SVP, Strategy and User Experience at New Relic. “Errors inbox for Jira Software, which builds on the strong history between New Relic and Atlassian, makes developers’ lives easier by allowing them to get to the root cause faster with full error details — including stack traces — and alerts whenever a critical, customer-impacting error arises. Ticketing is made easier, too, as teams can instantly create Jira Software issues with all the right information, without leaving their error management workflow.”

Key benefits and capabilities of the New Relic and Jira Software integration include:

Track, triage, and resolve errors in one place : Errors are grouped and displayed on a single screen for visibility and easy triaging. Tackle errors across the full application stack with APM, RUM, Mobile, and Serverless (Lambda Functions) data tracked.

: Errors are grouped and displayed on a single screen for visibility and easy triaging. Tackle errors across the full application stack with APM, RUM, Mobile, and Serverless (Lambda Functions) data tracked. Resolve errors before impacting customers: Proactively review and triage errors before they affect customers. Get to the root cause faster with full error details, including stack traces and logs in context, provided in the error inbox.

Proactively review and triage errors before they affect customers. Get to the root cause faster with full error details, including stack traces and logs in context, provided in the error inbox. Collaborate across teams: Squash bugs as a team with shared error visibility, shared comments, and an integration with Slack.

Squash bugs as a team with shared error visibility, shared comments, and an integration with Slack. Create Jira Software issues with a click: With the new integration, set up templates and quickly file Jira ​​Software issues containing error details, associated issues, and direct links to the stack trace and entities in New Relic for easy debugging.

“Atlassian and New Relic share a vision to improve the developer experience by meeting users where they are and allowing them to use the tools they know and love,” said Bryant Lee, VP of Partnerships and Developer Experience at Atlassian. “We are excited to include New Relic errors inbox as an app in the Jira Software toolchain page, which makes it easier for millions of users to discover and connect DevOps apps used throughout the software development lifecycle to fill gaps in the toolchain as their DevOps practices evolve.”

“We have been really impressed with how New Relic errors inbox offers a single place to track all the errors for the entire stack," said Mudit Mehta, Software Engineer II at Postman. "Errors inbox helps developers save time instead of looking and jumping through multiple tools for cloud-based or external error tracking. With the integration for Jira Software, I can quickly view an error and notify the right team members by filing a templated Jira Software issue in seconds without even leaving the New Relic platform.”

The Jira Software toolchain page is the latest collaboration between New Relic and Atlassian. The integration builds on the recent launch of the Bitbucket+quickstart+in+New+Relic+Instant+Observability, which gives engineers visibility into the health and performance of their Bitbucket pipelines to continuously improve and optimize their deployments. Developers can also connect Jira Software to New+Relic+alerts to help the right teams get the right information in the software development life cycle.

Errors inbox for Jira Software is available for free to all New Relic full platform users and Jira Cloud users. For more information, visit www.newrelic.com. Additional integrations for Atlassian’s Connect applications with errors inbox and other capabilities will be available later this year.

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury’s, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005007/en/