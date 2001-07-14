Scotiabank announced the launch of Quanto MXN-denominated structured notes linked to MSCI Food Revolution and Ageing Society Indexes. The offerings mark the first-ever launch in Latin America of structured products linked to custom MSCI indexes, bringing innovation and diversification into the Mexican market. The structured solution commercialized by BNP Paribas, the EU’s leading bank, provides an investment approach that seeks to identify long term, structural trends that could drive stock performance in a rapidly changing world.

The structured notes are based on two MSCI custom thematic indexes, which are designed to represent the performance of various broad investment themes. The two indexes are the MSCI USA IMIAgeing Society Select Index, which includes companies catering to the health, recreation and lifestyle needs of older populations, and the MSCI USA IMI Food Revolution Select Index, which includes companies associated with new products and services focused on improving the way food is produced and consumed.

BNP Paribas customized the indexes with a target volatility mechanism that will dynamically adjust the level of equity exposure depending on market volatility. With growing client appetite towards volatility control strategies, BNP Paribas and Scotiabank are providing these Quantitative Investment Strategies in Mexico.

The structured notes will be issued at 3 years, offering a leveraged exposure on the performance of the indexes at maturity. The innovative investment solution will provide exposure to US companies that are leaders in serving senior populations through healthcare, financial services and other industries, as well as companies tackling sustainable and responsible farming, food technology and zoonotic disease migration.

The thematic investment product enables Scotiabank to provide innovative solutions to clients that allow them to seize market opportunities and actively participate in current market mega-trends.

“We are pleased to have been selected as the thematic index provider of choice. MSCI’s Thematic Indexes are designed to represent the performance of companies affected by long-term and transformative macroeconomic, geopolitical and technological trends. Our thematic indexes cover a broad range of mega-trend themes, including ageing society and food revolution. These indexes can help investors better understand the structural changes happening around the globe and prepare them to make better investment decisions over the long term,” said Stephane Mattatia, Head of Thematic Indexes at MSCI.

“We are proud to collaborate with Scotiabank and to utilize MSCI indexes in this initiative, which aims to further position BNP Paribas as a global leader on innovative equity solutions and quantitative investment strategies. Helping our clients with products that enable their growth and provide investing solutions that reflect our commitment to help them adapt to the rapidly changing world around us is our main priority,” said Florence Pourchet, Head of CIB Latin America and CSR Americas at BNP Paribas.

“We at Scotiabank are committed to helping ensure continued financial success for our clients and meeting their complex investment needs amid rapidly changing market trends. That is the reason we are excited to collaborate with BNP Paribas to launch these structured notes linked to MSCI indexes, as our clients will have access to innovative thematic strategies to invest their hard-earned wealth in building a sustainable future,” said Juan Antonio Carrancedo, VP at Scotia Wealth Management Mexico.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is the European Union’s leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 65 countries and has nearly 190,000 employees, including nearly 145,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group’s commercial & personal banking and several specialized businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, Eastern Europe as well as via a large network in the western part of the United States. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group’s performance and stability.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.3 trillion (as at April 30, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

