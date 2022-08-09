Shares insights on the labor market and hiring demand

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, has released the results of Recruiter.com's Recruiter Index for July 2022.

After two months of being on a downward trend, candidate sentiment, the measure of how open candidates are to new jobs, increased this month to 3.5/5, reaching the highest level of the year. Recruiter sentiment, the measure of how recruiters feel about the job market, also increased to 3.4 / 5 in July.

While the average number of roles recruiters are working on held steady at 16 in July, most recruiters noted an increase in applicant volume. Nearly half (46 percent) of the recruiters surveyed reported an increase, jumping 77 percent since June.

When asked how many jobs, on average, candidates have had over the past two years, 49 percent of recruiters said candidates have had two jobs, and 29 percent have had three jobs.

After months of being the runner-up to compensation, management is now the number one reason employees are leaving their current job. Following management was compensation (31 percent) and benefits (17 percent), which increased 240 percent since June.

Compensation (26 percent) remained the number one priority for candidates looking for a new position. Following compensation was remote work (20 percent) and work/life balance (19 percent).

Although in-person roles (40 percent) witnessed a slight decrease this month, they still are dominant over hybrid (27 percent) and fully remote roles (37 percent) this month.

The most in-demand industries witnessed a significant reshuffling this month, with 28 percent of recruiters naming automotive the most in-demand industry. After four months of being the most demand industry, IT has dipped 67 percent since June, ranking number five.

"At the beginning of the year, the IT space was really driving the most demand out of recruiters. That has really shifted this past month to automotive, apparel, architecture, and business services," explained Sohn on CNBC's "The Exchange."

When recruiters were asked what roles they see the most demand for, the top 10 recruiting roles included:

Automotive: 28% (+22% from June) Apparel/Fashion: 22% (+18% from June) Architecture/Engineering: 20% (+5% from June) Accounting/Auditing: 17% (+5% from June) Business Services: 17% (+11% from June) IT/Software Engineering: 13% (-26% from June) Recruiting/Staffing: 10% (-18% from June) Medical/Healthcare: 9% (-14% from June) Hospitality: 8% (+5% from June) Sales: 5% (-4% from June)

