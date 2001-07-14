NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced the addition of increased functionality to NextGen Virtual Visits™, allowing practices and patients to participate in group virtual visits and invite additional stakeholders to telehealth appointments. These new features are seamlessly integrated into the NextGen® Enterprise Electronic Health Record (EHR), benefitting providers, patients and others vested in their care. Telehealth remains in demand, as illustrated last month when NextGen Healthcare marked 3 million virtual visits enabled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Virtual visits have created unprecedented access to care, allowing patients to connect with providers they know and trust regardless of circumstances,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth and strategy officer at NextGen Healthcare. “The expansion of our telehealth offering to include the entire care team further enhances our integrated offering and advances whole-person care. As we mark the achievement of 3 million virtual visits enabled with our solutions, we pledge to continue to advance technology in ways that provide meaningful impact to the communities we serve.”

NextGen Healthcare’s guest visits capability promotes whole-person health by enabling team-based care in which specialists or other care providers can consult and collaborate in one convenient virtual appointment. Providers benefit from the ability to share documents, screen share and chat. Patients can also include family members or caregivers in the visit on the secure EHR platform.

The group visits feature enables providers to offer behavioral health group sessions, peer support meetings, preventive care classes and more. This functionality is particularly useful to NextGen Healthcare behavioral health providers and patients, with this specialty recording the most telehealth visits this year.

“The use of NextGen Virtual Visits has been a great success,” said Jeff Schoondyke, owner of Karing Hearts Cardiology, a NextGen Healthcare client based in Johnson City, Tenn. “While some cardiology appointments necessitate in-person care, virtual visits allow us to keep a regular appointment cadence, and the addition of guest visits presents a much-needed opportunity to include family members in the care conversation.”

Learn more about NextGen Virtual Visits here. To complete and further enhance the virtual care experience, providers are invited to add Patient Self-Scheduling and Remote Patient Monitoring.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

