BOCA RATON, Fla, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. ( SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces an upgrade to its full-featured SRT-100 Vision™ system with new state-of-the-art solid state High-Frequency Ultrasound. The system includes a new ergonomically designed probe for superior handling and ease of use.

In addition, the new ultrasound operates in the ideal MHz range for viewing all layers of the skin, which is essential for treating skin lesions. The SRT-100 Vision™ system’s built-in electronic medical record capability allows the operator to easily and accurately record and capture the ultrasound images to improve patient treatments.

“We are delighted to introduce our new SRT-100 Vision™ Solid State Ultrasound, offering increased productivity and higher resolution, and providing the best view of the epidermis in the market,” said Joe Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sensus Healthcare. “Upgraded SRT-100 Vision systems are available immediately.”

Monica DiGioia, Vice President of Clinical Affairs for Sensus Healthcare, commented, “No other ultrasound in the dermatology space has the capability of visualizing the epidermis. In addition, our new ergonomic probe employs single-use disposable standoffs on the tip of the ultrasound, which creates the ideal skin-to-probe distance while allowing for fast and quick setup and maintenance of the system. These changes significantly reduce cumbersome operations and setup times, while keeping patient safety firmly at the forefront.”

Sensus Healthcare notes customers with existing SRT-100 Vision™ systems are eligible for upgrades and should contact their sales representative.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, including aesthetic lasers and its needleless TransDermal Infusion System™, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world. For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

