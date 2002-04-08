BEIJING, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited ( CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

CIH’s management team will host a conference call on the same day at 7:00 AM U.S. ET (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

Toll-Free (Local Toll): United States +1 844-543-0451 (+1 864-991-4103) Hong Kong +852 3001-1960 Mainland China +86 400-842-4982 (+86 10-5789-7564)

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registering, you will be provided with all conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, your unique personal PIN numbers and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participants online registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI320b1e647e064a2a87d84fa12a7ab233

A live and archived webcast, and a replay of the conference call will be available at http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

