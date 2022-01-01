Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the %3Cb%3EGarmin+DriveCam%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E76%3C%2Fb%3Eand %3Cb%3ERVcam+795%3C%2Fb%3E all-in-one navigators with a built-in, high-definition dash cam1. Both models feature a sharp 7-inch display, 1080p HD video recording and wide 140-degree field of view to capture a broad picture of the road ahead. Once plugged in, the camera continually records and saves video of detected incidents, serving as an eyewitness behind the wheel. Saved videos are automatically stored in the secure online Vault and drivers can easily view and share2 clips using the Garmin+Drive%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E smartphone app.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005006/en/

Both the Garmin DriveCam 76 and RVcam 795 feature a sharp 7-inch display, 1080p HD video recording capabilities and wide 140-degree field of view to capture a broad picture of the road ahead. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re excited about this series of all-in-one navigators, which combines our best-in-class car and RV navigation features with a sharp, built-in dash cam, giving you confidence that you’ll have video proof of unexpected incidents,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Whether you’re making the morning commute to work or a trek across the country with the family, these navigators bring greater peace of mind to your time on the road.”

Thanks to the built-in, high-definition camera, these integrated devices help increase driver awareness with advanced driver assisted notices, including forward collision and lane departure warnings3.

Each camera-assisted navigator in this series is purpose-built with a feature set tailored for different types of motorists. Garmin recently introduced the %3Cb%3Ed%26%23275%3BzlCam+OTR710%3C%2Fb%3E, an all-in-one trucking navigator with built-in dash cam aimed at helping professional truck drivers protect their livelihoods. With the new Garmin DriveCam 76 and RVcam 795, everyday commuters and RV drivers can benefit from these higher-end camera safety features that have historically been limited to factory-installed technology packages from select vehicle manufacturers.

Keep an eye on the drive with the Garmin DriveCam 76, Garmin’s best-in-class navigation solution for everyday drivers:

Use Garmin Voice Assist to control the navigator and pair with a compatible smartphone, with Bluetooth ® technology, to make and take calls

technology, to make and take calls Drive smarter with live traffic, weather reports and fuel price information when paired with the Garmin Drive app

Know what’s worth a stop using Tripadvisor ® traveler ratings for hotels, restaurants, and attractions

traveler ratings for hotels, restaurants, and attractions Reverse with confidence; Garmin DriveCam 76 is compatible with select Garmin backup cameras (sold separately) to help see behind the vehicle

Plan to make memories with the RVcam 795 navigator designed specifically for camping enthusiasts and families embarking on cross-country adventures with an RV or towable:

Find great road options with custom routing 4 for the size and weight of the RV or trailer

for the size and weight of the RV or trailer Drive with greater awareness of potential hazards along the route with alerts for upcoming steep grades, animal crossings, sharp curves and speed changes

Enjoy Birdseye Satellite Imagery for high-resolution overhead views of the campground or RV park to help with a smooth arrival

Enhance any vacation with a preloaded database of RV Parks and Services, Tripadvisor traveler ratings, Ultimate Public Campgrounds, KOA ® campgrounds and a directory of U.S. national parks

campgrounds and a directory of U.S. national parks View loyalty reward points for select travel plazas, including Pilot Travel Centers, LLC ® across the U.S. Requires use of the Garmin Drive app

across the U.S. Requires use of the Garmin Drive app Works seamlessly with other Garmin products, including the long-range BC%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B+%3C%2Fsup%3E50+series backup cameras to help see behind the rig; the Garmin+PowerSwitch™ digital switch box for convenient control of the RV’s 12-volt electronics and wireless Bluetooth-enabled headsets for high-quality audio on the road (each sold separately)

Today, Garmin also announced the new %3Cb%3ERV+795%3C%2Fb%3E GPS navigator, providing camping enthusiasts with the same leading-edge navigation benefits as the RVcam 795, but removes the built-in dash camera and camera-related features.

Available now, the Garmin DriveCam 76 has a suggested retail price of $449.99, while the RVcam 795 has a suggested retail price of $599.99. The RV 795 has a suggested retail price of $449.99. To learn more visit garmin.com%2Fautomotive.

