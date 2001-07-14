Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today launched Servify+Care™ in Calix+Revenue+EDGE%26trade%3B, enabling broadband service providers (BSPs) to easily deliver and manage the leading comprehensive device protection program for their subscribers. Servify Care is the seventh addition to the Calix portfolio of managed services that includes a rapidly growing ecosystem of subscriber-facing suites for the Revenue EDGE platform. Servify Care gives BSPs another way to improve the subscriber experience and differentiate from competitors. The average U.S. household now has 25+connected+devices—more than double pre-pandemic household averages. Additionally, one+in+four Americans feels overwhelmed by the number of devices and subscriptions they must manage.The Servify Care managed service in Revenue EDGE enables BSPs to protect all eligible devices in a home under the same easy-to-use plan and save subscribers hundreds+of+dollars annually. By delivering critical services like comprehensive device protection, BSPs can create entirely new revenue streams and build long-term subscriber loyalty that lasts through strong economies and recessions.

“Servify Care in Revenue EDGE is a great opportunity to simplify our subscribers’ lives while adding value,” said Shaun Carlson, director of research and development at Minnesota-based Arvig. “We are constantly innovating to find new ways to bring subscribers the services they need. That is why our partnership with Calix remains critical to our success. The managed service ecosystem in Revenue EDGE makes it easier than ever to identify new revenue opportunities and quickly launch new services that our customers want and need.”

By covering household devices under one plan, BSPs simplify the individual device protection plans subscribers must manage and limit the number of companies with access to subscribers’ personal information. Subscribers access Servify Care through their BSP’s app—built on the customizable, subscriber-facing Calix+Command%3Cb%3EIQ%26reg%3B%3C%2Fb%3Emobile app. Subscribers can submit a claim in just two steps through its intuitive user interface, which puts the broadband provider’s brand front and center. The BSP can then confirm the claim and expedite the issue. Additionally, BSPs using the full Revenue EDGE platform can launch and support managed services like Servify Care in a few short weeks.

The Revenue EDGE platform enables BSPs of any size to create unique Wi-Fi experiences tailored to the specific needs of their subscribers. They can:

Use Calix Marketing Cloud to easily identify households that need device protection. Withthe data and analytics in Calix+Marketing+Cloud (Marketing Cloud), BSPs can easily identify and market to households with the highest number of devices on their networks. Now it is easier than ever to bring more value to subscribers by simplifying device protection. Instead of dealing with dozens of individual device protection plans, subscribers can turn to their trusted BSP that already knows what devices are on their home networks.

Leverage award-winning Calix Market Activation to communicate the value of new managed services to subscribers. Thanks to the full power of Revenue EDGE, BSPs can take Servify Care to market in weeks instead of months. At the same time, they can launch targeted campaigns that communicate value to the right subscriber. Using the customizable marketing materials in the award-winning Calix+Market+Activation (Market Activation) program and Electronic Content Builder (ECB), BSPs can perfectly position Servify Care to subscribers who need it most.

Thanks to the full power of Revenue EDGE, BSPs can take Servify Care to market in weeks instead of months. At the same time, they can launch targeted campaigns that communicate value to the right subscriber. Using the customizable marketing materials in the award-winning Calix+Market+Activation (Market Activation) program and Electronic Content Builder (ECB), BSPs can perfectly position Servify Care to subscribers who need it most. Equip support teams with Calix Services and Calix Support Cloud to build deeper subscriber loyalty. The award-winning Calix+Customer+Success+Services (Customer Success) and Calix+Support launched two new offerings to help BSPs go to market quickly with Servify Care. Calix+Smart+Start+for+Managed+Services and Calix+Support+for+Managed+Services are designed to help BSPs accelerate time to market and launch confidently. Additionally, Calix+Support+Cloud (Support Cloud) provides increased visibility into the subscriber experience to help support teams monitor subscriber claims and escalate issues to Servify with a click of a button.

“Our lives are increasingly dependent upon a growing number of devices like computers, TVs, and smart home tech,” said Sreevathsa Prabhakar, founder, Servify. “Protecting these devices with a single plan makes it easier and more affordable to keep them working properly. We are thrilled to launch Servify Care, a multi-device protection program in partnership with Calix, through which consumers can cover any number of their household devices.”

Earlier this week, Calix launched+another+managed+service, social media monitoring from online safety leader, Bark. CommandIQ, Protect%3Cb%3EIQ%26reg%3B%3C%2Fb%3E home network security, Experience%3Cb%3EIQ%26reg%3B%3C%2Fb%3E advanced parental controls, and Arlo+Secure connected camera home security are also part of the expanding ecosystem of managed services in Revenue EDGE.

“The Calix ecosystem of managed services enables BSPs of any size to curate Wi-Fi packages tailored to the unique needs of their subscribers,” said Matt Collins, executive vice president of commercial operations and chief marketing officer at Calix. “Every quarter, we continue to grow that ecosystem so BSPs can deliver more value and lead their markets. As the seventh managed service in Revenue EDGE, Servify will simplify device protection for subscribers who live in markets often ignored by consumer giant competitors. Many of the thriving BSPs that we work with have had roots in their communities for the better part of a century, and they all have one thing in common—they are committed to bringing critical services to their community when no one else would. Calix vets each partnership in Revenue EDGE to ensure that BSPs have access to market-leading services their subscribers need. With this latest launch, we are thrilled to once again help BSPs introduce new revenue streams while deepening relationships with subscribers that will last for generations.”

Read more about Servify+Care and use the Servify+Care+Calculator to explore the value BSPs can bring to subscribers with the latest managed service in Revenue EDGE.

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

