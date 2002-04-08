DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( GIGA) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated will host a conference call on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended June 24, 2022 and to provide an update on Company operations



To participate in the call, dial: (800) 285-6670 toll free. Participants will be greeted by an operator and asked for the company name. It is recommended that you call in five to ten minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will be available later on the Giga-tronics website under “Investor Relations”. This conference call will reflect management views as of August 11, 2022, only.

Giga-tronics produces electronic warfare test solutions used in the defense industry and RADAR filters used in fighter aircraft.

Headquartered in Dublin, California, Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Market under the symbol “GIGA”.

