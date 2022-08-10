EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), a national provider of transformational business technology solutions and services, announced today that its subsidiary, SWK Technologies, has entered into a strategic reseller agreement to provide an archiving and data assurance solution built on double blockchaintechnology. The solution will be marketed as Resilience powered by Sollensys.

Resilience is specifically designed to ensure an indestructible and immutable copy of a company's critical data in case of cyber-attacks, for regulatory compliance needs, and for guaranteeing the data resiliency of a business continuity plan.

Mark Meller, Chief Executive officer of SilverSun, stated, "Ransomware is a growing global problem. Resilience has reimagined blockchain technology to be the most secure file archive system in the world. We are helping to introduce the next level of cybersecurity - double blockchain. When data is distributed among nodes in a peer-to-peer network, in lieu of a centralized computer, and encrypted, the ability of a hacker to corrupt the data is near-impossible. For additional security, another security layer is added, where the key to access the data is also distributed. That creates a double blockchain technology that both backs up data and ensures that the data the company retrieves in case of an attack is immutable."

Meller continued, "The value of blockchain technology for cybersecurity is immense. The value of a double blockchain is immeasurable. Furthermore, the Resilience double blockchain technology data archival solution is available today to small, mid-sized and small enterprise businesses. We expect to have great success with this innovative, cutting-edge, cybersecurity solution."

About SilverSun Technologies, Inc.

We are a business application, technology and consulting company providing software and IT solutions, including cybersecurity, to meet our clients' information, technology and business management needs. Our services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premise or in the "cloud". As a value-added reseller of business application software, we offer solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP"), Warehouse Management Systems ("WMS"), Customer Relationship Management ("CRM"), Business Intelligence ("BI") and other business applications. Our value-added services focus on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. We have a dedicated network managed services practice that provides cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud and other services. Our customers are nationwide, with concentrations in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, Chicago, Arizona, Southern California, North Carolina, Washington and Oregon.

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

