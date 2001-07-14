Energous+Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a semiconductor company enabling RF-based wireless power networks, today announced its new high-power WattUp PowerBridge transmitter has received U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Part 18 grant of equipment authorization for 15 watts of conducted wireless power transfer. The approval enables higher power transmission for the rapidly expanding Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, safely delivering higher levels of power, with no distance limitations to IoT and other connected devices such as electronic shelf labels and RF-based asset tracking. This new FCC certification follows recent global regulatory approvals received by Energous and increases the amount of power that can be transmitted wirelessly in the United States.

“This is a landmark approval for Energous, as it enables us to now transmit 15x more power than previously allowed without distance limitations," said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “This achievement is the result of our long-term and continued focus on increasing both power and distance for Wireless Power Networks utilizing our advanced systems ICs.”

Analyst firm IDC projects the number of IoT devices globally to more+than+triple+over+the+next+three+years, growing from about 12 billion devices today to almost 40 billion by 2025 and outnumbering humans by a ratio of about 5:1. Each device requires consistent and reliable levels of power to function properly and many are moving further to the edge, increasing their power demands. However, today most IoT devices are fueled by replaceable batteries — which are impacted by variables such as temperature and frequency of use — or by the power cables and cords that bring with them logistical problems and additional hidden costs to IT teams and their budgets.

WattUp PowerBridge transmitters from Energous are capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously at-a-distance using RF-based wireless power. Transmitting 1W, 5.5W and now 15W, WattUp PowerBridges send power to and also act as a data link for connected IoT devices such as sensors, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs), IoT tags, batteryless devices and more. Multiple WattUp PowerBridge transmitters can be meshed together to create a WattUp wireless power network covering unlimited distances for large footprint deployments such as retail stores, industrial warehouses, manufacturing plants, logistics hubs and more. By providing consistent levels of power for IoT devices and eliminating the costly need to manage and change out batteries or rely on restrictive power cables, WattUp PowerBridges usher in a new reality of batteryless, mobile, waterproof, maintenance-free and easier-to-implement devices.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the advancement of Wireless Power Networks to meet the growing power demands of today’s devices and tomorrow’s innovations. Its award-winning, RF-based WattUp® technology is the only solution that supports both near field and at-a-distance wireless power, enabling flexible device designs without cumbersome power cables or replaceable batteries. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs for the expanding ecosystem of devices within industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities, and medical applications. The company has received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance WPT and has been awarded more than 200 patents for its WattUp® technology.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, our statements about the future of the global wireless charging industry, statements based on third parties’ market analyses, statements about our technology and its expected functionality, statements about any governmental approvals we may need to operate our business, statements with respect to expected company growth, statements with respect to the success of our collaborations with our partners and statements with respect to the potential total addressable market for our current technologies and future products. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of any necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, together with the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

