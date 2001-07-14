Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

SG Blocks to Host 2Q22 Financial Results on Twitter Spaces on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 4:30 P.M. ET

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company will report fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results on Monday, August 15, after the market closes.

SG Blocks will hold its conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET via both Twitter Spaces and traditional dial-in mediums.

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.sgblocks.com.

A replay of the earnings call will be available immediately after on the Company’s Twitter+account for 30 days.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, meeting the growing demand for safe and green construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company creates purpose built, pre-fabricated modules from wood, steel, and shipping containers into supreme structures. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

