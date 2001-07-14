SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company will report fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results on Monday, August 15, after the market closes.

SG Blocks will hold its conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET via both Twitter Spaces and traditional dial-in mediums.

Twitter Spaces

The Twitter Spaces will be hosted on the SG+Blocks+corporate+account by CEO Paul+Galvin and Mark+Moran of Equity+Animal; and accessible at this link: https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fi%2Fspaces%2F1ynJOZlLNvqGR

To ask questions during the Q&A, participants must join the Twitter Space using a mobile device

Dial-in Information:

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-825-9787

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-5172

Live webcast, slides, and replay: https%3A%2F%2Fviavid.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1564240%26amp%3Btp_key%3D22fcf9918a

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.sgblocks.com.

A replay of the earnings call will be available immediately after on the Company’s Twitter+account for 30 days.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, meeting the growing demand for safe and green construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company creates purpose built, pre-fabricated modules from wood, steel, and shipping containers into supreme structures. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

