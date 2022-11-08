Quantbot Technologies LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1663 stocks valued at a total of $1.09Bil. The top holdings were HSY(0.84%), STT(0.78%), and ANET(0.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Quantbot Technologies LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 136,804 shares in NYSE:STT, giving the stock a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, State Street Corporation traded for a price of $72.52 per share and a market cap of $26.66Bil. The stock has returned -18.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, State Street Corporation has a price-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 7,491 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.98.

On 08/11/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $883.07 per share and a market cap of $922.36Bil. The stock has returned 24.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 107.73, a price-book ratio of 25.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 64.27 and a price-sales ratio of 15.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 19,156 shares in NAS:ULTA, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $397.4 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, Ulta Beauty Inc traded for a price of $381.48 per share and a market cap of $19.77Bil. The stock has returned 5.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ulta Beauty Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-book ratio of 11.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 194,418 shares in NAS:KHC, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.03 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, The Kraft Heinz Co traded for a price of $38.63 per share and a market cap of $47.34Bil. The stock has returned 7.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kraft Heinz Co has a price-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-book ratio of 0.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 31,288-share investment in NYSE:APD. Previously, the stock had a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $243.28 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $265.63 per share and a market cap of $58.92Bil. The stock has returned -2.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-book ratio of 4.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.03 and a price-sales ratio of 4.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

