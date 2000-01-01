Avricore Grants Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the "Company" or “AVCR”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s board of directors has approved the granting of stock options (the “Options”) exercisable for a total of 2,725,000 common shares to its directors, officers, and consultants at an exercise price of CAD$0.15 per common share.



All Options were granted pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The options are subject to a 1-year vesting period, with ¼ of the options vesting 3 months after the date of the grant and the remaining options vesting on a quarterly basis thereafter. The options expire 5 years from the date of the grant, subject to the optionees continuing to act as directors, officers or consultants of the Company.

About HealthTab

HealthTab is a turnkey point-of-care testing solution that combines best-in-class point-of-care technologies with a secure, cloud-based platform for tackling pressing global health issues.

With just a few drops of blood from a finger prick, the system generates lab-accurate results on the spot and data is reported in real time. The test menu includes up to 23 key biomarkers for screening and managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease (e.g., HbA1c, Lipid Profile, eGFR). HealthTab has also recently added capabilities for bacterial and viral tests, such as strep and COVID-19.

The HealthTab network model is unlike anything in pharmacy today. It gives knowledgeable and trusted pharmacists a greater role in primary care delivery, while empowering patients to take more control of their health. It also reduces costs and waiting times and provides many potential revenue streams including equipment leasing & consumables, direct access testing, disease prevention & management programs, sponsored health programs, decentralized clinical trials, real world data (RWD) sets, and third-party app integration through API.

To find a location near you, please visit: healthtab.com/locations

HealthTab Market Fast Facts

Point-of-Care Testing Market to reach $50.6 Billion USD in 2025 (Source).

Glucose monitoring (diabetes related) to make up the largest growth within the sector (Source).

Nearly 13.6 Million Canadians expected to diabetic or prediabetic by 2030, with many undiagnosed (Source).

Over 1 in 3 Americans, approximately 88 million people, have pre-diabetes (Source).

Close to 160,000 Canadians 20 years and older are diagnosed with heart disease each year, often it’s only after a heart attack they are diagnosed (Source).

There are more than 10,000 pharmacies in Canada, 88,000 pharmacies in the US, nearly 12,000 in the UK.

About Avricore Health Inc.

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR) is a pharmacy service innovator focused on acquiring and developing early-stage technologies aimed at moving pharmacy forward. Through its flagship offering HealthTab™ (a wholly owned subsidiary), its mission is to make actionable health information more accessible to everyone by creating the world’s largest network of rapid testing devices in community pharmacies.

