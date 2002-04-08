NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — D-Wave Quantum Inc. (: QBTS)today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Investing in Quantum Computing: What Every Investor Needs to Know,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/e1PTH

Quantum computing has moved from research to reality, as companies increasingly turn to the power of quantum mechanical effects to solve complex computational problems and maximize efficiencies throughout their businesses. When considering the quantum computing landscape, it’s important to note that not all quantum computing technologies are the same and approaches vary. While some companies are focused on building quantum systems that won’t be available for many years to come, others are offering real, practical quantum computing applications available today to help tackle a myriad of complex business challenges.

Hundreds of early quantum applications have already been built to address complexities in resource scheduling, mobility, logistics, drug discovery, portfolio optimization, and manufacturing processes. Despite a growing marketplace of quantum computing players, only a handful are currently commercially viable. Industry pioneer D-Wave Quantum Inc. (: QBTS) is the first company with real-world commercial annealing quantum computing services and the only company building both annealing and gate-based quantum computing products.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers — and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The company’s mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection and financial modeling. D-Wave systems are being used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including NEC Corporation, Volkswagen, DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

For more information about the company, please visit www.DWaveSys.com .

