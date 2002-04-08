MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf ( JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced that it has joined the N50 Project to help bring access to affordable digital content, applications and services to communities around the globe.



"An enormous amount of work and commitment goes on behind the scenes to bring technology to communities who lack access to the resources and connectivity technology requires. Thanks to the N50 Project, we can help bring increased technology opportunities to these communities," said Suraj Mohandas, director of education strategy at Jamf. "We are honored to be a part of this coalition of incredible organizations committed to closing the global digital divide."



The N50 Project, which stands for the Next 50%, aims to accelerate digital adoption and community enrichment through innovative applications, network design and business models to enable the next 3.9 billion people to participate in the digital world. Broadband adoption will be accelerated and sustained globally through commercial, non-profit, government and community partnerships.



"We are excited to welcome Jamf to the N50 Project. Jamf brings transformative capabilities to education and healthcare that serve marginalized communities and a collaborative spirit for the N50 ecosystem," said Kevin Schwartz, executive director, GWF/Project Management Office for the N50 Project.



N50 partners include organizations like Jamf that have a passionate drive to close the global digital divide. This coalition includes Fortune 500 companies, Non-Governmental Organizations, Academic Institutions and entrepreneurial ventures.



This new partnership with N50 Project builds on Jamf’s collaborative partnership with MATTER Innovation Hubs, which brings technology to students and teachers around the globe. Utilizing the latest technology, the Innovation Hub promotes active learning, problem solving and creativity in a student-centered learning environment for kids with limited or no access to critical skills and education for their future success. To learn more visit: https://www.matter.ngo/what-we-do/innovation-hub/ .

About N50

N50 is the Geeks Without Frontiers led initiative that is focused on the next 50% of the planet that does not fully digitally participate. The N50 partners' primary focus is to launch projects for marginalized communities using best-practice playbooks for long-term delivery of ICT solutions. N50 is an open, inclusive ecosystem that is fueling transformation in some of the world's most challenging environments. Our live 'Digital Participation' projects in the field are designed to enable communities to access the education, health, social and financial benefits that flow from affordable and sustainable digital inclusion. Your organization can make a difference! Submit a compelling project or a compelling solution and join us to help communities that are currently stranded on the edge of networks! www.n50project.org/join

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com .