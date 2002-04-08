NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. ( INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc)("InterCure" or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after market close on Monday, August 15, 2022.

InterCure executives will host a live conference call and audio webcast to discuss these results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 8:30 am Eastern Time, details of which are provided below.

To access the conference call, participants can register through the following URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5e6af40482ac4b7bb3024b6aad2c8185.

Once registered participants will receive dials and a unique pin which will allow them to access the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available through the following Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gm9sadgn, or through the ‘Events and Presentations’ section of the InterCure website at http://www.intercure.co.

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) ( INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.

Contact:

InterCure Ltd.

Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]