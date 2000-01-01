GuruFocus is proud to announce that users can now build customizable homepage dashboards using predefined templates based on a theme.

For example, one user may want to focus on market news while a second user may wish to focus on community news and individual stocks. The predefined templates allow users to create a new dashboard with a predefined starting point.

How to create a new dashboard

To create a new dashboard, click on the “New Dashboard” button near the top-right corner of the homepage.

You will then see a pop-up window that allows you to select the starting dashboard.

You can choose from a wide range of dashboard options, including a blank dashboard and the default dashboard.

You can also choose a template theme, including today’s market, GuruFocus community, Screener Updates, Guru and Insider, Global Economics and Stocks and Portfolios.

Keep up with daily market news

The Today’s Market dashboard template allows you to view information on the latest market news, including articles, day’s change for the Standard & Poor’s 500 index companies, market overview and top gainers.

Join discussions and events with GuruFocus Community

The GuruFocus Community dashboard template allows you to follow the latest headlines, join discussions and livestream events. You can also access our GuruFocus YouTube channel for past livestreams and tutorial videos.

Gain stock ideas using Screeners

The Screeners dashboard allows you to keep track of stocks making our most-popular value screens, including the Ben Graham Net-Net Screen and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A)(BRK.B) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)’s screen.

Follow the footsteps of gurus and insiders

The Gurus and Insiders dashboard allows you to look at the latest trades from gurus and insiders. You can also view the latest fund shareholder letters and keep track of insider buy-sell trends.

Study global economic trends

The Global Economics dashboard template allows you to view valuations for more than 26 markets around the globe based on Buffett’s market valuation ratio: ratio of total market cap to gross domestic product.

View information on stocks and portfolios

The Stocks and Portfolios dashboard template allows you to track information about stocks in your portfolios. Click on a stock in your portfolio to open the summary page for that stock.

Customize the dashboard by adding additional sections

You can add additional sections to a dashboard by clicking on the “Add to Dashboard” button. You can either click the “Add to Dashboard” button near the top-right corner or one of the “Add to Dashboard” buttons around empty sections of the dashboard.

You will then see a pop-up window that allows you to add additional sections to the dashboard, including general sections, user portfolios and economic indicators.

You can also change the layout of the dashboard using the drag-and-drop method. Click and hold on the three horizontal dots for a section and then drag it to the new location.

To rename a dashboard, click on the three vertical dots icon and then select “Rename.”

You can then rename the dashboard; click “Save” to save the settings.

You can also set a dashboard as the default dashboard by clicking the “Set as Default” button.

To delete a created dashboard, click on the “Delete The Dashboard” button and confirm the deletion in the pop-up.