Starry+Group+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: STRY) (the “Company” or “Starry”), a licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider, today announced the availability of Upload Boost, a new add-on feature that allows customers to increase their dedicated upload capacity to symmetrical speeds starting at $5 depending on the speed tier. Upload Boost is available on a trial basis and is part of Starry’s focus on leveraging its unique network design to help consumers personalize their internet service experience.

Given the increase in remote work that requires high upstream bandwidth-use applications, upload bandwidth is critical to having a great home internet experience. The focus of Starry’s Upload Boost is to provide customers an option to dynamically increase upload capacity targeted to support applications that require significant upstream capacity, to improve work from home, gaming, virtual learning, telehealth and support the myriad new bandwidth hungry applications that are powering our connected lives. Legacy broadband networks have physical limitations that inhibit their ability to deliver symmetrical upload capacity throughout their network. Starry’s unique licensed fixed wireless network is built to be dynamic and agile throughout the network stack, enabling Starry to offer personalized connectivity on a subscriber basis features such as symmetrical Upload Boost.

“We’ve always been laser-focused on delivering a unique customer experience that delights. Part of how we achieve that is always innovating on the customer experience and that includes developing new products that enable customers to personalize their experience,” said Alex Moulle-Berteaux, Starry’s Chief Operating Officer.

“Prescriptive pricing plans are dead in the future. Upload Boost is our first step in giving customers the ability to upsize their upload capacity to meet their usage needs. If you’re working from home and having to deal with moving large documents all day, or if you spend the majority of your time on video calls, you understand the need to have robust upload capacity. This new add-on feature allows you to add that capacity with just one click. The flip side of that is, if you don’t have the need for additional upload capacity, we’re not going to force it on you and increase your monthly fees. This level of customization, flexibility, and control is what consumers crave and we’re excited to preview Upload Boost as the next step in personalizing our internet service,” said Moulle-Berteaux.

Upload Boost is available on a trial basis in certain markets. Starry customers on the Starry Plus (up to 200Mbps download / 100Mbps upload) service plan can increase their upload capacity to up to 200Mbps and new customers can opt for Upload Boost at sign up. Customers who opt to add the Upload Boost feature to their monthly service can also remove the plan at any time. Upload boost will start at $5 depending on the plan and Starry will continue to test out price points during the trial.

Today, Starry’s network covers more than 5.7 million households across six metropolitan areas including Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, DC, Denver and Columbus, Ohio. In July, Starry announced it would be launching Las Vegas, Nevada before the end of the year. To learn more about Starry and our mission to reimagine how people connect to the internet, visit: starry.com.

About Starry Group Holdings, Inc.

At Starry (NYSE: STRY), we believe the future is built on connectivity and that connecting people and communities to high-speed, broadband internet should be simple and affordable. Using our innovative, wideband hybrid-fiber fixed wireless technology, Starry is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home without bundles, data caps, or long-term contracts. Starry is a different kind of internet service provider. We’re building a platform for the future by putting our customers first, protecting their privacy, ensuring access to an open and neutral net, and making affordable connectivity and digital equity a priority. Headquartered in Boston, Starry is currently available in Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Denver and Columbus, OH. To learn more about Starry or to join our team and help us build a better internet, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fstarry.com.

