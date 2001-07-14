VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced the launch of standard-sized, configurable display solutions.

With its new display configurations, VIA offers enhanced display models for the industrial end-markets that allow for superior sunlight readability while consuming less power. The displays can be configured in multiple variations, starting from display only to a full assembly that includes a display, cover glass, AR-film and touch, with enhancements available for commercial off-the-shelf displays. The solutions can also be customized to fit the display sizes of 7’’, 10.1”, 12.1”, and 15.6”. More information about the configurable display solutions is available on the Company’s recently updated website.

Jürgen Eichner, CEO and founder of VIA optronics AG commented, "The new display configurations add depth to our diversified portfolio and demonstrate our capabilities to enhance display brightness by optimizing the optical stack, increasing contrast and lowering reflections, without increasing power dissipation. These displays utilize our patented optical bonding process and our proprietary optical bonding material to mitigate the sunlight visibility challenges created by low brightness displays. In addition, we offer displays with standard sizes that make purchasing easier for our customers.”

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA’s interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA’s intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005571/en/