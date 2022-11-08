Jeff Auxier recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder and CEO of Auxier Asset Management as well as the manager of the Auxier Focus Fund. The firm manages the Auxier Focus Fund as well as separate managed accounts for clients.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 162 stocks valued at a total of $560.00Mil. The top holdings were UNH(7.80%), MSFT(5.44%), and ELV(4.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:TRV by 6,096 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.96.

On 08/11/2022, The Travelers Companies Inc traded for a price of $168.81 per share and a market cap of $40.06Bil. The stock has returned 10.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Travelers Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-book ratio of 1.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:AMX by 37,663 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.57.

On 08/11/2022, America Movil SAB de CV traded for a price of $19.22 per share and a market cap of $61.33Bil. The stock has returned 15.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, America Movil SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-book ratio of 3.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 2,342 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/11/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $287.02 per share and a market cap of $2,140.56Bil. The stock has returned 0.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-book ratio of 12.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.91 and a price-sales ratio of 10.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:CS by 76,030 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.8.

On 08/11/2022, Credit Suisse Group AG traded for a price of $5.71 per share and a market cap of $14.91Bil. The stock has returned -44.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Credit Suisse Group AG has a price-book ratio of 0.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 958 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 08/11/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $532.86 per share and a market cap of $498.43Bil. The stock has returned 32.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-book ratio of 6.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

