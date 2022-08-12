Investor call with retinal expert Robert Bhisitkul, M.D., Ph.D., to be held on Friday, August 12 at 5:00 a.m. PT/8:00 a.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: UBX), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that it will host an investor call to discuss lead program, UBX1325 on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 5:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. ET, with retinal expert Robert Bhisitkul, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Ophthalmology, UCSF.



The live webcast can be accessed in the “Investors and Media” section of our website, www.unitybiotechnology.com, under “Events & Presentations” or by clicking here. A replay will be available two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed in the “Investors & Media” section of our website, under “Events and Presentations.”

About UNITY

UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY’s current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

