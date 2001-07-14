Taro Pharmaceuticals Inc. has initiated a voluntary Type 1 recall to the patient level on six (6) lots of Taro-Zoledronic Acid Injection, 5 mg/100 mL in 100 mL vials. The reason for the recall is that product from these lots may contain particulate matter over the specified requirements. This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of Health Canada.

The presence of foreign particulate matter in vials of the affected lots could potentially cause unintended adverse events. Taro has received no reports of serious adverse events associated with this product.

The impacted lots are listed below.

Sr. No Batch No. Expiry. Date 1 JKX1910A April-2023 2 JKX4318A Aug-2023 3 JKX5541A Nov-2023 4 HAC2371A Jun-2024 5 HAC4421A Nov-2024 6 HAD0156A Jan-2025

Taro-Zoledronic Acid Injection, 5 mg/100 mL is used to increase bone mineral density, to treat and prevent osteoporosis as well as to treat Paget’s disease (a condition that causes bone deformities).

Consumers in possession of Taro-Zoledronic Acid Injection should check to see if the product is one of the six (6) referenced lots listed above and, if so, return the drug to their pharmacy.

To report a suspected adverse event related to Taro-Zoledronic Acid Injection, please contact Taro’s Medication Information line at 1-866-877-5180 or by email at [email protected].

Patients may also report any suspected adverse reaction associated with the use of health products to Health Canada by:

Online at www.healthcanada.gc.ca%2Fmedeffect

Via telephone at 1-866-234-2345

In writing by completing a Canada Vigilance Reporting Form and Fax at 1-866-678-6789, or Via Mail to: Canada Vigilance Program

Health Canada, Postal Locator 1908C

Ottawa, ON K1A 0K9



Postage paid labels, Canada Vigilance Reporting Forms and the adverse reactions reporting guidelines are available on the MedEffect Canada Web site at www.healthcanada.gc.ca%2Fmedeffect.

