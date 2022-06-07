PR Newswire

2Q22 X 2Q21 HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated vehicle traffic increased by 4%. Excluding ViaCosteira, NovaDutra, RioSP and RodoNorte, the increase was 8% in the period.

Excluding ViaCosteira, NovaDutra, RioSP and RodoNorte, the was The number of passengers transported in airports increased by 243.3% in the period. Excluding South and Central Blocks, the increase was 93% in the period.

in the period. Excluding South and Central Blocks, the was The number of passengers transported in the mobility units increased by 138.6% in the period. Excluding ViaMobilidade - Lines 8 and 9, the increase was 61% in the period.

in the period. Excluding ViaMobilidade - Lines 8 and 9, the was Adjusted EBITDA grew by 25.7% , with a margin of 57.5% (-3.2 p.p.). Same-basis 1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 21.5% , with a margin of 59.5% (-1.3 p.p.).

, with a margin of 57.5% (-3.2 p.p.). Same-basis adjusted EBITDA , with a margin of 59.5% (-1.3 p.p.). Net Income totaled R$291.3 million , compared to a loss of R$44 million in 2Q21. Same-basis 1 , Net Income totaled R$171.8 million , compared to a Net Income of R$356.7 million .

, compared to a loss of in 2Q21. Same-basis , , compared to a Net Income of . On June 7, 2022 , the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it signed TAM 21/2022 , whose object is to extend the term of the Renovias concession agreement in 136 days.

, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it , whose object is to extend the term of the Renovias concession agreement in 136 days. On July 18, 2022 , the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it signed a Term of Re-ratification to TAM 21/2022 , consisting in the term extension of Renovias' concession agreement in 482 days, until October 7, 2023 .

, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it , consisting in the term extension of Renovias' concession agreement in 482 days, until . On July 25, 2022 , the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it concluded the sale of its equity interest in Total Airport Services , corresponding to 70% of the share capital of TAS, to AGI-CFI Acquisition Corp.

, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it , corresponding to 70% of the share capital of TAS, to AGI-CFI Acquisition Corp. On July 28, 2022 , the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it signed TAM 21/2022, whose object is to extend the term of the SPVias concession agreement in 368 days, until September 21, 2029 .

Same-basis adjustments are described in the same-basis comparison section.



IFRS Proforma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 2Q21 2Q22 Chg % 2Q21 2Q22 Chg % Net Revenues1 2,327.1 3,088.4 32.7 % 2,453.0 3,271.7 33.4 % Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2 1,960.1 2,436.1 24.3 % 2,086.0 2,619.3 25.6 % Adjusted EBIT3 315.6 1,281.4 306.0 % 378.1 1,392.9 268.4 % Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 13.6 % 41.5 % 27.9 p.p. 15.4 % 42.6 % 27.2 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 1,411.7 1,774.8 25.7 % 1,501.3 1,918.5 27.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 60.7 % 57.5 % -3.2 p.p. 61.2 % 58.6 % -2.6 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2 1,192.1 1,448.9 21.5 % 1,281.6 1,592.6 24.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis4 60.8 % 59.5 % -1.3 p.p. 61.4 % 60.8 % -0.6 p.p. Net Income (44.0) 291.3 n.m. (44.0) 291.3 n.m. Net Income on the same basis2 356.7 171.8 -51.8 % 356.7 171.8 -51.8 % Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x) 2.3 1.8

2.3 1.8

Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 4.4 2.1

4.2 2.2





IFRS

Proforma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 1H21 1H22 Chg %

1H21 1H22 Chg % Net Revenues1 5,767.0 11,107.0 92.6 %

6,007.1 11,440.3 90.4 % Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2 3,798.4 4,822.5 27.0 %

4,038.2 5,155.9 27.7 % Adjusted EBIT3 2,081.3 7,677.5 268.9 %

2,197.4 7,872.8 258.3 % Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 36.1 % 69.1 % 33.0 p.p.

36.6 % 68.8 % 32.2 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 3,916.2 8,687.7 121.8 %

4,084.2 8,945.6 119.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 67.9 % 78.2 % 10.3 p.p.

68.0 % 78.2 % 10.2 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2 2,294.1 2,889.2 25.9 %

2,461.9 3,147.1 27.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis4 60.4 % 59.9 % -0.5 p.p.

61.0 % 61.0 % 0.1 p.p. Net Income 644.9 3,743.7 480.5 %

644.9 3,743.7 480.5 % Net Income on the same basis2 560.9 82.5 -85.3 %

560.9 82.5 -85.3 % Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x) 2.3 1.8



2.3 1.8

Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 6.1 5.5



5.7 5.4



Net revenue excludes construction revenue. The same-basis effects are described in the same-basis comparison section. Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services, and administrative expenses. The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue. Calculated by excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.

Conference Calls/Webcast

Access to the conference calls/webcasts:

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:

Friday, August 12, 2022

2:00 p.m. São Paulo / 1:00 p.m. New York

Participants calling from Brazil: (11) 4090-1621 or (11) 3181-8565

Participants calling from the U.S.: (+1) 412 717-9627

Access Code: CCR

Replay: (11) 3193 1012

Code: 8366456# or 5097751#

The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ri.

IR Contacts

Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5955

Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-6353

Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-2108

Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-2108

