Cetera Advisor Networks LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2036 stocks valued at a total of $7.75Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.35%), QQQ(2.36%), and IVV(2.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought 374,989 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 389,970. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.87.

On 08/12/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.05 per share and a market cap of $12.78Bil. The stock has returned 0.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 94,071 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 08/12/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $389.38 per share and a market cap of $280.80Bil. The stock has returned -3.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a price-book ratio of 3.57.

During the quarter, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought 91,083 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 436,167. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 08/12/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $425.85 per share and a market cap of $316.22Bil. The stock has returned -3.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a price-book ratio of 3.62.

During the quarter, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought 170,996 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 333,062. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 08/12/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.97 per share and a market cap of $29.20Bil. The stock has returned -6.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought 117,722 shares of ARCA:IWN for a total holding of 148,975. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.57.

On 08/12/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF traded for a price of $157.51 per share and a market cap of $13.01Bil. The stock has returned -1.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a price-book ratio of 1.19.

