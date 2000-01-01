Since its December 2004 inception, GuruFocus has developed a wide range of investing tools to help its users gain stock ideas and do sophisticated research on more than 90,000 stocks trading around the globe. To further guide its members, the website is proud to announce that it launched an improved tutorials page that organizes the educational content into several key categories.

Access

To access the tutorials page, click on the “Tutorials & Webinars” button underneath the “Tutorials” tab.

The Tutorials page is broken down into several categories.

Getting Started: This category contains articles and videos that give you an introduction to our key pages.

Stock Summary Pages: This category contains educational content on how to read and navigate pages like the summary page, 30-year financials page and other key pages involving stock research.

Stock Valuation & Ranking: This category allows you to study key stock ranks like the GuruFocus GF Score and GuruFocus Value Line.

Screeners: This category walks you through our winning value screens, including the All-in-One Screener that allows you to create your own value investing screens.

Gurus: This category gives you educational content about how to follow the footsteps of key value investors like Ben Graham, Peter Lynch, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) and many more.

Insiders: This category provides information on how to track things like insider trades and insider buy-sell trends.

Excel Add-in / API: This category allows you to learn about our application programming interface, Excel Add-in and Google Sheets add-ons.

Market: This category gives you tutorials on how to follow market trends around the globe.

What’s New: This category allows you to keep up with the newest features of GuruFocus.

Community: This category is where you can watch the latest member engagement meetings and other livestreams.

If you have further questions about our services, please feel free to contact us or schedule a free tutorial session.