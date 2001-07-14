The Board of Directors of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today authorized a 12.5% increase in its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.225 per share from $0.20 per share. The increased dividend is payable September 9, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 26, 2022. The new annual dividend rate for common stock is $0.90 per share.

Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We remain committed to our long tradition of paying dividends to our shareholders as part of their total returns, and are incredibly proud of achieving 30 consecutive years of dividend increases. Dividends are a key element of our disciplined approach to capital allocation, and evidence of the confidence that Badger Meter has in the resilience of our earnings and cash flow.”

About Badger Meter

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide our customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit badgermeter.com.

