FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

18101 Von Karman Avenue Irvine, CA 92612

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 399 stocks valued at a total of $2.26Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(14.16%), GOOG(4.37%), and IAU(3.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS bought 106,915 shares of OTCPK:TLFA for a total holding of 695,946. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.03.

On 08/13/2022, Tandy Leather Factory Inc traded for a price of $4.99 per share and a market cap of $41.09Mil. The stock has returned 8.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tandy Leather Factory Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-book ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.58 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS reduced their investment in NYSE:IQV by 97,966 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $217.38.

On 08/13/2022, IQVIA Holdings Inc traded for a price of $245.81 per share and a market cap of $45.85Bil. The stock has returned -0.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IQVIA Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-book ratio of 8.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS bought 338,255 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 464,599. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.28.

On 08/13/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $50.42 per share and a market cap of $67.40Bil. The stock has returned -17.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

The guru established a new position worth 32,414 shares in NYSE:DPZ, giving the stock a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $370.5 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Domino's Pizza Inc traded for a price of $412.24 per share and a market cap of $14.79Bil. The stock has returned -19.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Domino's Pizza Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.32 and a price-sales ratio of 3.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS bought 352,855 shares of NAS:PECO for a total holding of 1,257,310. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.95.

On 08/13/2022, Phillips Edison & Co Inc traded for a price of $34.47 per share and a market cap of $4.02Bil. The stock has returned 17.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Phillips Edison & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 117.88, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 36.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 7.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.