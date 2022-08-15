Roumell Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 21 stocks valued at a total of $51.00Mil. The top holdings were GSIT(13.14%), MGNI(10.12%), and ENZ(9.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Roumell Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 872,797 shares in NYSE:BNED, giving the stock a 4.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.91 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Barnes & Noble Education Inc traded for a price of $2.91 per share and a market cap of $152.33Mil. The stock has returned -62.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -54.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Roumell Asset Management, LLC bought 211,265 shares of NAS:MGNI for a total holding of 585,321. The trade had a 3.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.76.

On 08/15/2022, Magnite Inc traded for a price of $9.69 per share and a market cap of $1.29Bil. The stock has returned -69.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Magnite Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 185,000 shares in NAS:ASTL, giving the stock a 3.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.63 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Algoma Steel Group Inc traded for a price of $9.48 per share and a market cap of $999.84Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Algoma Steel Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.88, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

During the quarter, Roumell Asset Management, LLC bought 591,543 shares of NAS:SCOR for a total holding of 2,089,704. The trade had a 2.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.09.

On 08/15/2022, comScore Inc traded for a price of $2.245 per share and a market cap of $206.51Mil. The stock has returned -28.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, comScore Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.51 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TTI by 335,042 shares. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.4.

On 08/15/2022, Tetra Technologies Inc traded for a price of $4.14 per share and a market cap of $530.98Mil. The stock has returned 26.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tetra Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-book ratio of 4.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.56 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

