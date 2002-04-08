First Pure Quantum Solution of a Complex Commercial Problem with Over 3,800 Variables Addresses Quantum’s Ability to Solve Large Scale Problems Today



LEESBURG, Va., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (“QCI” or the “Company”) ( QUBT), a leader in accessible quantum computing, today shared a video demonstrating what it believes is a landmark achievement in the field. In the video, QCI CTO/COO William McGann reveals that the Company has solved a sensor optimization problem with over 3,800 variables including 500 constraints in just over six minutes. This achievement demonstrates the first full-quantum solution, delivering a feasible and optimal result that is superior to previous comparative classical and hybrid approaches.

The video (linked here) also features Dr. McGann presenting data that shows full quantum solutions are available today, refuting what the Company believes is a commonly accepted misconception that quantum solutions for complex real-world business problems will not be available for many years into the future. As outlined in the video , QCI applied its new quantum hardware technology called Entropy Quantum Computing (EQC) to the public Quantum Computing Challenge hosted and organized by the BMW Group.

In comparison to QCI’s achievement, today’s Noisy Intermediate Scale Quantum (NISQ) computers can only process ~127 variables for a problem of similar complexity. QCI’s EQC performs accurately at room temperature and without the exceptionally expensive isolation room that most quantum computers require to prevent even a tiny temperature change or vibration from degrading the quality or veracity of the results.

“Many quantum companies have predicted the timeline of pure quantum solutions solving real and complex business problems is about 3-5 years away. We believe we have proven that the day has already arrived,” said Robert Liscouski, CEO, QCI. “This is the sunrise of a new era in computing, in which we believe that quantum will be the primary means of solving many of the most complicated and critical problems facing business.”

