Guardant Health Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, announced today that Guardant Reveal™, the only tissue-free test for the detection of residual and recurrent disease for colorectal cancer (CRC), is now available for patients with breast and lung cancers.

The Guardant Reveal blood test improves the management of early-stage cancer patients by detecting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in blood after surgery—without the need for a tissue biopsy—to identify patients with minimal residual disease (MRD) who have a higher risk for recurrence and may benefit from additional therapy. The test has also been shown to predict disease recurrence more effectively than current standard-of-care tools, like carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) tests, which are limited in their ability to identify patients at high risk for recurrence.2

“We are very pleased to be able to make the Guardant Reveal test available to patients with breast and lung cancer, where obtaining a tissue biopsy can be a challenge,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health co-CEO. “With a simple blood draw, this test allows oncologists to confidently assess risk for their breast and lung cancer patients so they can quickly identify those patients who may benefit from therapy after surgery, as well as detect cancer recurrence earlier.”

The Guardant Reveal test may be initiated as soon as three weeks after surgery. For more information, visit guardantreveal.com.

About Guardant Reveal

Guardant Reveal is the first blood-only test that detects residual and recurrent disease in patients with Stage II and III CRC, breast or lung cancer without the need for a tissue biopsy. Combining genomic and epigenomic signals, the test detects ctDNA in blood after surgery to identify patients with residual disease who may benefit most from adjuvant therapy, and to monitor for recurrence of disease in previously diagnosed patients.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360® CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™, and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. The Guardant Health screening portfolio, including the Shield™ test, aims to address the needs of individuals eligible for cancer screening. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

References

Cancer Stat Facts. Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health. seer.cancer.gov/statfacts. Accessed August 14, 2022. Parikh AR, Van Seventer EE, Siravegna G, et al. Minimal residual disease detection using a plasma-only circulating tumor DNA assay in patients with colorectal cancer. Clin Cancer Res. 2021;27(20):5586-5594.

