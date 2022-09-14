Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced Nutanix+Essentials, a new virtual event for IT and DevOps leaders that will be hosted on September 14th, 2022.

Many IT professionals are grappling with fast-growing data complexity in both the private and public clouds, and a lack of specialized tech talent to handle it. Nutanix Essentials will demystify common challenges involving hyperconvergence, hybrid and multicloud environments, and unifying public cloud agility with private cloud security. The event will feature expert-led sessions and speakers ranging from thought leaders and industry voices to technicians discussing how best to build a modern hybrid cloud.

Nutanix Essentials is designed to help IT leaders and practitioners discover new strategies to reduce complexity and costs for their IT infrastructures, freeing teams to focus on delivering business objectives. During the one-day event, attendees will have access to an insight-packed day of programming, including:

Keynote Featuring Thought Leaders and Customers

Nutanix Essentials will kick off with an opening keynote from Nutanix President and CEO, Rajiv Ramaswami, who will share his perspective on the Nutanix vision. Attendees will also gain additional insights on the company’s product strategy, which will be shared by a range of Nutanix executives, including:

Mano Bhattacharyya, Chief Technology Officer

Mandy Dhaliwal, Chief Marketing Officer

Lee Caswell, Senior Vice President, Product and Solutions Marketing

Thomas Cornely, Senior Vice President, Product Management

Induprakas Keri, Senior Vice President, HCI and Chief Product Security Officer

Laura McKinney, Vice President, US Commercial Sales

Attendees will hear from Nutanix customers and users, including Royal Bank of Canada, LabCorp, Albemarle Corporation, and others. These speakers will share expert insights, best practices, and their personal experiences using Nutanix products and solutions to achieve business goals and reduce complexity.

8 Essential Breakout Sessions for Building a Modern Hybrid Cloud

Following the keynote, attendees will have access to expert-led sessions on use cases and technical deep dives on hybrid multicloud infrastructure. These sessions will offer insights into the latest trends and best practices for optimal business outcomes. Session topics will include:

Running Business-Critical Applications

Reducing SecOps Complexity

Simplifying Database Management and Speed Development across Clouds

Establishing a Cloud Operating Model

Extending On-Premises Workloads to Cloud

Revving up Ransomware Defense

Maximizing End User Computing

Boosting Kubernetes and Modern Applications

Nutanix Essentials will take place on Wednesday, September 14th for the Americas and on Thursday, September 15th for ASEAN, ANZ, EMEA, Hong Kong, and India.

Free registration is available to all attendees – register+now+and+view+the+full+agenda%2C+session+descriptions%2C+and+speaker+lineup.

