SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in providing Electric Mobility solutions, announced plans to appoint project managers to select divisions in preparations for commercialization phase.

In coming weeks, Elektros will be appointing team managers over specific projects in preparation for commercialization phase of our electric vehicle (EV) operations.

These projects managers under Elektros will focus on areas such as EV rental operations, electric charging stations, manufacturing, and solar.

In addition, the company will develop investor presentations, with shareholder roadmaps, outlining our intended goals and benchmarks to gauge progress within the company.

Shlomo Bleier, the CEO of Elektros Inc. commented, "As the company moves towards the commercialization phase of its EV rental operations, the company will be appointing an advisory board and project managers for our EV car rental, manufacturing, and solar operations. This move will ensure we have project managers specifically focused on their core operations to help streaming line decision making, increased efficiency of resources, and control costs."

For sales and strategic partnership inquiries please contact us at [email protected]

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC:ELEK) is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023. https://elek.world/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/elektrosenergy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Elektrosmotors

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/elektros-inc/

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/712112/Elektros-to-Appoint-Project-Managers-in-Preparation-for-EV-Operations



