All financial comparisons below are to the prior year second quarter, as adjusted for discontinued operations, unless stated otherwise.

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) reported financial results for the quarter ended June 25, 2022. For the second quarter of 2022, the Company had net sales from continuing operations of $83,698,000 and a net loss of $4,487,000 or $0.29 per diluted share. In the second quarter of 2021, as adjusted to reflect the commercial business as discontinued operations, net sales from continuing operations were $89,982,000 with a net income of $3,349,000 or $0.21 per diluted share.Net sales from continuing operations for the six month period ending June 25, 2022 were $161,273,000, a decrease of .9% from the net sales of

$162,729,000 in the same period of the previous year. The net loss for the six month period ended June 25, 2022 was $7,844,000 or $0.51 per diluted share compared to a net income of $1,321,000 or $0.08 per diluted share in the six month period ended June 26, 2021.

Commenting on the quarter, Daniel K. Frierson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are excited to announce our formation of a joint venture to begin production of luxury vinyl flooring within our manufacturing plant in Atmore Alabama. This domestic production will enable us to better serve our customers and more quickly respond to market changes.

During the second quarter of 2022, our net sales decreased 7.0% compared with the same period of the prior year. This was primarily attributable to a $7 million year over year loss of sales volume with our largest mass merchant retail customer. Our sales with this customer ended in the first quarter of 2022 as the result of their change in strategy to focus on lower price point products. This loss in sales in the mass merchant business contributed to the lower sales volume in our Dixie Home brand which was offset by growth in our Fabrica, Masland and TRUCOR brands.

Similar to the first quarter of this year, the gross margins in the second quarter of 2022 were negatively impacted by two major items. First, our cost of goods sold reflected the impact of unprecedented price increases from our primary raw material supplier, coupled with their decision to exit the business. We have identified other suppliers to replace this volume and bring our costs down in line with the market. This conversion was substantially complete at the end of the second quarter, and we expect to work through most of the remaining balance of the higher cost inventory within the third quarter. Second, margins from our sales of hard surface goods reflected the negative impact from dramatic increases in ocean freight costs. Fortunately, beginning with the end of the first quarter, these freight costs have continued to decline but remain substantially above prior year levels.

During the second quarter, we began executing the launch of our new decorative segment programs, 1866 by Masland and Décorby Fabrica. A key growth initiative for the company, this launch includes 30 new styles, a brand refresh, and updated merchandising. The new styles began hitting retail stores late in the second quarter, and more products will become available during the third quarter.

Through the second quarter, we continued to see growth in our hard surface segment. Key growth drivers were our domestically sourced SPC collection, our oversized WPC planks, and our SPC Tile programs. We have several new innovations hitting the market during the second half of the year, including TRUCOR TYMBR XL, an oversized laminate product with excellent water resistance and an AC6 scratch resistance rating. We will also launch TRUCOR Pinnacle, a new standard in oversized WPC planks at 12" wide by 90" long. And we have the TRUCOR Boardwalk collection, an SPC offering featuring clean visuals, lighter colors inspired by coastal living, and a new pillowed edge bevel. In our hardwood segment, we have 18 new SKUs in our Fabrica Fine Hardwood line including Ash species in 9.5 inch and 7 inch widths. We are also launching a new Dixie Home engineered hardwood collection with White Oak and Hickory SKUs in beautiful colors at middle of the road price points," Frierson concluded.

Our gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 19.2% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to a gross margin of 25.1% in the same period of the prior year. Substantially higher costs from our primary raw material supplier, driven by their decision to exit the business, along with increased costs as a result of inflation and higher freight costs contributed to the lower margins. Selling and administrative costs were 22.5% of net sales in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 18.8% in the second quarter of 2021. The higher selling and administrative expenses were primarily related to increased investments in samples, professional fees in finance and information systems and higher overall costs as a result of inflation.

The company's receivables decreased $4.3 million from the prior year ended December 25, 2021. The decrease in receivables was primarily related to the loss of sales to our primary mass merchant customer in the second quarter of 2022. Inventories increased by $4.2 million at June 25, 2022 as compared to the prior year end balance. This increase was primarily driven by higher costs due to inflationary pressure. Accounts payable and accrued expenses decreased $2.3 million from the prior year end balance driven by the timing of inventory purchases. Our capital expenditures for the second quarter were $2.6 million bringing our year to date June 25, 2022 capital expenditure amount to $3.0 million. Total capital expenditures are planned for 2022 at a maintenance level of approximately $5.0 million. Interest expense was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Our total debt increased by $4.5 million during the quarter partially driven by rising costs and decreases to accounts payable and accrued expenses. Our availability at the end of the quarter was $32.6 million under our line of credit with our senior credit facility.

On August 15, The Dixie Group announced board authorization to repurchase up to $3 million of the company's stock. It is anticipated that a portion of such purchases would be under a plan to be entered into pursuant to Rule 10b-5-1 of the Securities and Exchanges Act.

In the early part of the third quarter, we have seen continued softness in the market with order entry running below prior year levels.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management and the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the levels of demand for the products produced by the Company. Other factors that could affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, availability of raw material and transportation costs related to petroleum prices, the cost and availability of capital, integration of acquisitions, ability to attract, develop and retain qualified personnel and general economic and competitive conditions related to the Company's business. Issues related to the availability and price of energy may adversely affect the Company's operations. Additional information regarding these and other risk factors and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information, or otherwise.

THE DIXIE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

(unaudited; in thousands, except earnings(loss) per share)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25,

2022 June 26,

2021 As

Adjusted June 25,

2022 June 26, 2021 As Adjusted NET SALES $

83,698 $

89,982 $

161,273 $

162,729 Cost of sales 67,642 67,416 130,041 123,290 GROSS PROFIT 16,056 22,566 31,232 39,439 Selling and administrative expenses 18,855 16,894 36,268 32,698 Other operating (income) expense, net 136 33 146 35 Facility consolidation and severance expenses, net - 71 - 96 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (2,935 ) 5,568 (5,182 ) 6,610 Interest expense 1,081 1,242 2,196 2,571 Other income, net - - (1 ) (1 ) Income (Loss)from continuing operations before taxes (4,016 ) 4,326 (7,377 ) 4,040 Income tax provision (benefit) 3 563 (16 ) 535 Income (Loss) from continuing operations (4,019 ) 3,763 (7,361 ) 3,505 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (468 ) (414 ) (483 ) (2,184 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (4,487 ) $ 3,349 $ (7,844 ) $ 1,321 BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS)PER SHARE: Continuing operations $ (0.26 ) $ 0.24 $ (0.48 ) $ 0.22 Discontinued operations (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.14 ) Net loss $ (0.29 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.51 ) $ 0.08 DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE: Continuing operations $ (0.26 ) $ 0.24 $ (0.48 ) $ 0.22 Discontinued operations (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.14 ) Net loss $ (0.29 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.51 ) $ 0.08 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 15,225 15,119 15,184 15,102 Diluted 15,225 15,249 15,184 15,232

THE DIXIE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

June 25, 2022 December 25, 2021 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 893 $ 1,471 Receivables, net 36,031 40,291 Inventories, net 86,984 82,739 Prepaids and other current assets 12,430 9,925 Current assets of discontinued operations 2,480 5,991 Total Current Assets 138,818 140,417 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 47,678 48,658 Operating Lease Right-Of-Use Assets 21,038 22,534 Other Assets 17,169 21,138 Long-term assets of discontinued operations 2,063 2,752 TOTAL ASSETS $ 226,766 $ 235,499 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 19,246 $ 16,748 Current Liabilities Accounts payable Accrued expenses 21,382 26,214 Current portion of long-term debt 1,910 3,361 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,512 2,528 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 3,337 5,362 Total Current Liabilities 48,387 54,213 Long-Term Debt, net 83,465 73,701 Operating Lease Liabilities 19,460 20,692 Other Long-Term Liabilities 12,672 16,030 Long-Term Liabilities of Discontinued Operations 3,825 4,488 Stockholders' Equity 58,957 66,375 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 226,766 $ 235,499

CONTACT:

Allen Danzey

Chief Financial Officer

706-876-5865

[email protected]

SOURCE: The Dixie Group

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/712113/The-Dixie-Group-Reports-Results-for-Second-Quarter-of-2022



