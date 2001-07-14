Nerdy+Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), developer of Varsity Tutors, the popular online tutoring platform used by students from elementary school through college and adulthood, today announced that it is adding immersive coding classes to its fast-growing library of academic and enrichment programs. The acquisition of Codeverse, an award-winning creative online platform where kids build apps and games with real code, will enable Nerdy to meet the growing demand for computer science and coding education with consumers and in schools.

“Coding is one of the fastest-growing segments in education, yet the tools and resources for students have not kept up with the increasing demand,” said Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy. “We understand the importance of coding to our customers, and as we evolve our business to an all-inclusive learning destination the addition of Codeverse to the Varsity Tutors platform will help us deliver on the need for high-quality computer science and coding education year round.”

The Codeverse Studio - which includes a real programming language and game creation tools designed just for kids - will be made available as part of the Learning Membership from Varsity Tutors, an all-inclusive learning destination that gives students access to a comprehensive array of learning resources to ensure students have personalized and ongoing learning support. Codeverse offerings will also be available to the company’s school district partners, via the Varsity Tutors for Schools product suite.

Founded by husband and wife duo, Craig Ulliott and Katy Lynch with a mission to "teach a billion kids to code," Codeverse provides kids with everything they need to build real apps and games that bring their creative ideas to life.

“Earlier this year, we hosted a StarCourse on the Varsity Tutors platform, and we were amazed to see that 40 percent of kids who participated went on to create a Codeverse account and build their own game,” said Craig Ulliott, Co-Founder of Codeverse. “We’re thrilled to be joining with Varsity Tutors - together, we will unlock this demand and accelerate our ambitious mission of teaching a billion kids to code.”

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nerdy.com%2F.

About Codeverse

Founded on the mission to "teach a billion kids to code," Codeverse is an award-winning creative online platform where kids build apps and games with real code. For more information, visit www.codeverse.com.

